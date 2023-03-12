Nicole Kidman's All-Black Oscars 2023 Look Just May Be Our Undoing

For Oscars 2023 on March 12, Nicole Kidman turned heads when she arrived on the red carpet wearing an all-black glittered floor-length ensemble. See the actress' gorgeous photo.

No big or little lie here: Nicole Kidman just proved she remains red carpet royalty.
 
For Oscars 2023 on March 12, of which the actress will serve as a presenter, Nicole stunned when she hit the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles wearing an all-black one-shoulder gown, complete with striking floral detail. The award show doubled as a date night for the actress, as she attended alongside husband Keith Urban.

Nicole joins a star-studded list of presenters for this year's show as Andrew Garfield, Michael B. Jordan, Halle Bailey, Halle Berry, and Mindy Kaling are also among those set to hit the stage during the ceremony. (See the stars on the red carpet here).
 
This, of course, isn't the first time the Academy Award winner—who nabbed her award exactly 20 years ago—stopped the show at the annual event. In fact, for her 2022 Oscars look, the 55-year-old revealed a new shade of blue was literally invented for her custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress.

"They dyed it," she exclusively told Live From E!'s Laverne Cox in March 2022. "I was like, 'I really want to wear blue.' So, this was the color; They made this color."

But her game-changing fashion wasn't the only factor Nicole was more than proud to gush over, considering she was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in Being the Ricardos. For The Undoing star, stepping into the comedic shoes of Lucille Ball was nothing short of an honor.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"I think I just fell in love with Lucille," the actress shared. "I fell in love with her as a human being…Aaron Sorokin took a massive gamble on me and I just wanted to deliver for him. But at the same time, the cast that we had, this is so much about us a cast."

And the experience ended up being more than just another film for the Australia native, as it was indictive of her future.

"I think it's just at this stage of my career to be given chances that push you out of your comfort zone and that people see you as different to what you've done is just always a blessing," Nicole added. "And as actors, we're only as good as the opportunity we're given. So, I was lucky to be given an opportunity and I just tried to deliver."

E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

