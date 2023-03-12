Nicole Kidman's All-Black Oscars 2023 Look Just May Be Our Undoing

"I think I just fell in love with Lucille," the actress shared. "I fell in love with her as a human being…Aaron Sorokin took a massive gamble on me and I just wanted to deliver for him. But at the same time, the cast that we had, this is so much about us a cast."

And the experience ended up being more than just another film for the Australia native, as it was indictive of her future.

"I think it's just at this stage of my career to be given chances that push you out of your comfort zone and that people see you as different to what you've done is just always a blessing," Nicole added. "And as actors, we're only as good as the opportunity we're given. So, I was lucky to be given an opportunity and I just tried to deliver."

As for who else had already delivered for the Oscars 2023 red carpet? Read on to see every look…