Shop These 17 Award-Worthy Dresses Before Your Oscars 2023 Viewing Party

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
After a few years of fits and starts (can't imagine why!), the Academy Awards are back in full swing. I'm talking big-name stars, a proper host, and competitive categories that everyone has a personal opinion about. And you can't forget the all-important red carpet pre-shows.
With an exciting race ahead of us and the potential for a truly buzz-worthy night, it only makes sense that Oscars viewing parties are back and better than ever. (Finally!.) Whether yours has punny drinks, catty remarks, or cutesy awards, there's one thing it will have in common with everyone else's: Style.
Pajamas on a Sunday night? That's so...every other Sunday. For a proper Oscars 2023 viewing party, you've gotta be dressed to the nines. Also, and I'm just going to be honest here, it's always more fun to critique a famous person's fashion choices when you yourself look the part.
That said: I wouldn't be surprised if you're out of practice. When it comes to shopping for all things glitz and glam, it's all too easy to lean into "wedding party member" or "wedding guest outfit that's been approved by the bride." But an Academy Awards-centric event is the time to do it up.
So, with no further ado, I present to you the nominees in the category of red carpet-worthy dresses for your Oscars viewing parties.
Dress The Population Liza Dress
With dramatic cape sleeves and a sparkling finish, this mini will land you at the top of Best Dressed ballots for parties to come.
Andreeva Maxi Knit Dress With Handmade Knit Details
Vibrant and vintage-inspired, this maxi is as comfortable as it is swoon-worthy.
Chufy Ziggy Maxi Dress
If you like your dresses a little more versatile and a little less eye-popping, this relaxed maxi is the one. You can even wear it over a swimsuit, so it counts as a pool party cover-up, too.
Vanity Couture Stassie Keyhole Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Sexy, sleek, and strappy, this is a look that says "I'll go to your Oscars party, but I'm going to the bar right after."
Dressy Collection Wide Strap Sweetheart Maxi Dress
Dressy Collection's maxi is equal parts flowy and form-fitting. This is actually one where like, sure, you could wear it to a wedding, but you can also glam it up beyond all recognition for an Oscars party, too.
Carolina K Penelope Dress
Carolina K's Penelope dress will earn you a Lifetime Achievement Award in the category of fashion from boho-chic babes.
After Six Flutter-Sleeve Velvet Maxi With Pockets
This ankle-skimming velvet gown cuts a romantic figure — and it has pockets!
Dress The Population Felicia Dress
You can never go wrong with a feminine, flattering, floor-length black dress.
Dani Marie Nicole Tie-Front Maxi Dress
Ruffled details elevate this wrap-like silhouette, and since it's from Dani Marie, you know it's sized inclusively.
Dani Marie Diana Prairie Dress
Love Dani Marie's range of sizes, but tired of only wearing little black dresses? This super-sweet prairie-inspired one is for you.
Brunna Co. Madeleine Prairie Midi Dress
Dainty and delightful, this white mini is perfect for warm weather Oscars parties and looking adorable in general.
Baja East Kaftan Maxi
Crafted from billowing satin, this kaftan is ideal for channeling old-school Hollywood glamour — no matter where you are.
Setsofran London Cotton Maxi Dress
On the other hand, if you're just looking for something springy and simple (yet well-made): Setsofran London's black cotton maxi is one you'll return to time and time again.
Paneros Clothing Jessa Maxi Dress
Per Paneros Clothing, this dreamy dress features details you'll love (think elasticated necklace, embroidered trim, and a tasseled belt), and it's "ethically handcrafted from a beautiful, sustainable georgette fabric" that's designed to last.
Loveshackfancy Madsen Dress
Loveshackfancy's new Madsen maxi is "a cotton-silk blend with a hand-painted watercolor print, contrast piping and eyelet lace panels." It has a striking high-low hem, pockets (!), and ruffled elastic straps for maximum effect.
Belle & Bloom Belle In Your Dreams Maxi Dress
At once curve-hugging and ever-so-delicate, this maxi delivers a lot of coverage without skimping on style.
Ashley Stambouli Long-Sleeve Double-Knot Maxi Jacquard Dress
Ashley Stambouli's showstopping maxi is floaty, fabulous, fashion-forward. It's also the most "casually fabulous California style" dress on this list, which makes it perfect to rock for "Hollywood's Biggest Night." Or maybe shooting a music video in the early '00s. Or both, if that option is available to you.
