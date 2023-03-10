Shop These 17 Award-Worthy Dresses Before Your Oscars 2023 Viewing Party

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

After a few years of fits and starts (can't imagine why!), the Academy Awards are back in full swing. I'm talking big-name stars, a proper host, and competitive categories that everyone has a personal opinion about. And you can't forget the all-important red carpet pre-shows.

With an exciting race ahead of us and the potential for a truly buzz-worthy night, it only makes sense that Oscars viewing parties are back and better than ever. (Finally!.) Whether yours has punny drinks, catty remarks, or cutesy awards, there's one thing it will have in common with everyone else's: Style.

Pajamas on a Sunday night? That's so...every other Sunday. For a proper Oscars 2023 viewing party, you've gotta be dressed to the nines. Also, and I'm just going to be honest here, it's always more fun to critique a famous person's fashion choices when you yourself look the part.

That said: I wouldn't be surprised if you're out of practice. When it comes to shopping for all things glitz and glam, it's all too easy to lean into "wedding party member" or "wedding guest outfit that's been approved by the bride." But an Academy Awards-centric event is the time to do it up.

So, with no further ado, I present to you the nominees in the category of red carpet-worthy dresses for your Oscars viewing parties.