What Is Power Dressing? Your Budget-Friendly Guide to Dressing Like a Boss All Year Long

How we dress is often a signal of personality and power. Whether we favor feminine looks over masculine and vice versa or tend to dress with an androgynous style in mind, the clothes we wear say a lot about us. And, if you're trying to give life to your innate strength and confidence, power dressing is definitely for you!
Power dressing was developed in the '70s and '80s as a means for women to establish authority in traditionally male-dominated professional environments, like business and politics. The style shows us a lot about how fashion is used in social systems, but it's also about investing in timeless pieces to make you feel like your best self. Beyond dressing for success, it's about dressing for you.
Power dressing has undoubtedly shifted through the years. While clothes have always revealed a lot about character and confidence, power dressing these days is about personality and self-expression through pieces that make us feel good and true to ourselves. We don't need to rely on stiff silhouettes or neutral prints to dress confidently. In fact, we're adding statement skirts, feminine ballet flats, cape blazers and more to the standard list of power dressing components like shoulder pads and tailored pantsuits.
Power dressing doesn't need to be limited to menswear-inspired clothing or confined to the office, either. Ultimately, power dressing is more so defined by a feeling of self-assurance. It's a tangible reflection of your inner strength! As a tribute to International Women's Day, we rounded up the edgiest, attention-demanding and beautiful pieces that you can wear anywhere and everywhere to feel like your most empowered and true self. Shop them below.
Sculpt Maxi Skirt
This sculpt maxi skirt is versatile and comfortable. It's a body contouring pencil skirt that would look trendy and cool with a bodysuit, sweater, button-down shirt and more. The fitted look has a stretchy elastic waist and slit in the back for some extra movement.
Scuba 2.0 Blazer
This perfectly tailored blazer from Good American will add some edge to your wardrobe, especially if you pair it with the matching trousers. It's a modern and timeless style that you can wear unbuttoned for a more relaxed look, or buttoned up for a bit more structure. We particularly love this rich dark brown shade that looks so polished and professional, but the pink and black are just as stylish.
ASOS DESIGN Wrap Tux Midi Dress With Shoulder Pads In Black
This black midi dress has shoulder pads and a wrap tux silhouette that will have you feeling and looking super confident. It's the kind of look that demands attention, whether you pair it with black pumps or platform loafers.
REMI x REVOLVE Meghan Blazer Dress
This blazer dress is a total power move. You can wear it with sheer tights and a pair of black pumps for an elevated look, or a pair of platform loafers and statement earrings for an eye-catching, trendy ensemble. The Remi x Revolve dress is currently on sale for $72 instead of the original $145 price.
ASOS DESIGN Mix & Match Jersey Suit In Black
A black blazer is a power dressing staple. It's a versatile and trustworthy piece that takes any outfit to the next level, whether you wear it over a dress, sweater or t-shirt. This one from ASOS ranges from sizes 12 to 26, and is only $54.
Ellery Cape Blazer
This charcoal cape blazer does all the talking. The look is super eye-catching and playful, but also polished and professional. You can pair it with leather pants, jeans and dresses— either way, you'll be feeling like a fashion-forward boss.
100% Organic Cotton Big Shirt
Power dressing doesn't just rely on neutral tones these days. Add a pop of color to your wardrobe for some added confidence. You can wear this cotton button-up shirt with faux leather pants, maxi skirts, flowing trousers and more. Roll up the cuffs and stack some statement bracelets on your wrists for an even more eye-catching touch.
The Chéri Ruffled Tulle Midi Skirt
This ruffled tulle midi skirt will be at the front of your wardrobe. The bold and playful piece can be dressed up with heels and a bodysuit, or made more casual with sneakers and a sweater. It's a statement piece that will have you feeling confident and beautiful with every wear.
Bow Leather Ballerina
Finish off your powerful look with a pair of leather ballerina flats. This bow-detailed pair from Mango comes in black, silver and light pink. They're simple and versatile, but have the power to elevate any outfit.
The Drop Women's Ryan Lug Sole Loafer
Add a pair of platform loafers to your closet for a shoe that will make you look and feel confident with every wear. The stylish possibilities are truly endless with loafers. You can wear them with jeans, trousers, dresses, skirts and more. This black loafer from Amazon's The Drop collection will become a staple in your wardrobe.
Lula Patent Loafer Pumps - Black
These penny loafer pumps are cool and contemporary. They have thick block heels for some extra height that doesn't compromise comfort. The platform, black patent look gives the shoe a luxe look, but you can snag them from Charles & Keith for under $90.
Pearl Chain Necklace
Power dressing can't be complete without some statement jewelry, like this pearl chain necklace from Mango. The design is playful and eye-catching, and it'll give some added edge and strength to your outfit.
Statement Teardrop Earrings
These statement teardrop earrings are powerful and beautiful. They're also available on Etsy for just $33, and the quality is super "impressive," according to reviewers.
