What Is Power Dressing? Your Budget-Friendly Guide to Dressing Like a Boss All Year Long

How we dress is often a signal of personality and power. Whether we favor feminine looks over masculine and vice versa or tend to dress with an androgynous style in mind, the clothes we wear say a lot about us. And, if you're trying to give life to your innate strength and confidence, power dressing is definitely for you!

Power dressing was developed in the '70s and '80s as a means for women to establish authority in traditionally male-dominated professional environments, like business and politics. The style shows us a lot about how fashion is used in social systems, but it's also about investing in timeless pieces to make you feel like your best self. Beyond dressing for success, it's about dressing for you.

Power dressing has undoubtedly shifted through the years. While clothes have always revealed a lot about character and confidence, power dressing these days is about personality and self-expression through pieces that make us feel good and true to ourselves. We don't need to rely on stiff silhouettes or neutral prints to dress confidently. In fact, we're adding statement skirts, feminine ballet flats, cape blazers and more to the standard list of power dressing components like shoulder pads and tailored pantsuits.

Power dressing doesn't need to be limited to menswear-inspired clothing or confined to the office, either. Ultimately, power dressing is more so defined by a feeling of self-assurance. It's a tangible reflection of your inner strength! As a tribute to International Women's Day, we rounded up the edgiest, attention-demanding and beautiful pieces that you can wear anywhere and everywhere to feel like your most empowered and true self. Shop them below.