Vanessa Bryant Returns to Lakers Arena for First Time Since Kobe and Gianna's Memorial

Vanessa Bryant has returned to The House That Kobe Built.

For the first time since husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant's public memorial service, the wife of the late Lakers legend visited Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Vanessa celebrated close friend (and Kobe's teammate) Pau Gasol as the Lakers retired his number on March 7. Before watching his jersey go to the rafters alongside her late husband's, the businesswoman shared a message on how much Pau had meant to Kobe.

"Pau was special to Kobe as a teammate as a man and as a friend," she said in an introductory video, going on to use the nickname her spouse used to call his pal. "Pablo, Kobe predicted you and he would be together in the rafters."

The Lakers then played a throwback video of Kobe praising Pau. Afterwards, Pau gave a speech in which he paid tribute to his late friend.

"I can't go on without talking about the person and the face that I don't see, the brother that elevated me, inspired me, challenged me to be a better player, just to be a better man overall," the retired center/forward said. "I miss him so much like many of us do."