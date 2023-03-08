Vanessa Bryant Returns to Lakers Arena for First Time Since Kobe and Gianna's Memorial

Vanessa Bryant has returned to The House That Kobe Built.
For the first time since husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant's public memorial service, the wife of the late Lakers legend visited Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Vanessa celebrated close friend (and Kobe's teammate) Pau Gasol as the Lakers retired his number on March 7. Before watching his jersey go to the rafters alongside her late husband's, the businesswoman shared a message on how much Pau had meant to Kobe.
"Pau was special to Kobe as a teammate as a man and as a friend," she said in an introductory video, going on to use the nickname her spouse used to call his pal. "Pablo, Kobe predicted you and he would be together in the rafters."
The Lakers then played a throwback video of Kobe praising Pau. Afterwards, Pau gave a speech in which he paid tribute to his late friend.
"I can't go on without talking about the person and the face that I don't see, the brother that elevated me, inspired me, challenged me to be a better player, just to be a better man overall," the retired center/forward said. "I miss him so much like many of us do."
Pau then expressed how he wished Kobe and Gianna, also known as "Gigi," could be there.
"But I think he'll be proud," he continued. "And he was looking forward to this moment. So, love you, brother."
The last time Vanessa was at Crypto.com Arena was when she attended Kobe and Gianna's memorial service in February 2020. The service took place about one month after Kobe, Gianna and seven others died in a California helicopter crash.
Since their passings, Vanessa—who is also mom to daughters Natalia, 20; Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3—has continued to honor Kobe and Gianna's legacies, writing on Instagram for his birthday in August, "I love you and miss you so much!"
During a jersey retirement press conference, Pau reflected on how Kobe impacted him as a player.
"He definitely inspired me and showed me what it took to be the best player that you could be, the work ethic, the dedication, the mindset going into it," he said. "He challenged me to be better with his actions, with his work. He was very, I think intentional with his actions. I was in. I was all the way in. So, I would go as far as he would want me to go, and I wanted to win. It was a very special time and very special years."