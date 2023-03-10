All the Details on E!'s 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Experience

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Is Preparing for Another Potential Oscars Slap

Hollywood's biggest night is almost here.

The 2023 Oscars will honor this year's top movies, actors and filmmakers on March 12, but before the trophies get handed out, E! is bringing you every must-see red carpet moment.

Laverne Cox returns to host Live From E!: Oscars airing on March 12 at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT on E! from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The award-winning actress, producer, activist and stylish star will be joined by four panelists: E! News co-host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, pop culture expert Naz Perez and celebrity fashion designer Christian Siriano.

Live From E!: Oscars will break down Laverne's interviews with the night's biggest nominees, the most daring fashion moments and what to expect from this year's ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

E! News co-host Justin Sylvester and pop culture expert Daryn Carp will also be live across the street with a bird's-eye view from the top of Ripley's Hollywood. The duo will offer predictions, award show history and career insights of the night's biggest stars.

E!'s Glambot also returns to the red carpet to capture our favorite celebrities at their most glamorous, with extra attention drawn to the finishing details that help make career-defining fashion statements.