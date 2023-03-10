All the Details on E!'s 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Experience

Hollywood's biggest night is almost here.
The 2023 Oscars will honor this year's top movies, actors and filmmakers on March 12, but before the trophies get handed out, E! is bringing you every must-see red carpet moment.
Laverne Cox returns to host Live From E!: Oscars airing on March 12 at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT on E! from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The award-winning actress, producer, activist and stylish star will be joined by four panelists: E! News co-host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, pop culture expert Naz Perez and celebrity fashion designer Christian Siriano.
Live From E!: Oscars will break down Laverne's interviews with the night's biggest nominees, the most daring fashion moments and what to expect from this year's ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
E! News co-host Justin Sylvester and pop culture expert Daryn Carp will also be live across the street with a bird's-eye view from the top of Ripley's Hollywood. The duo will offer predictions, award show history and career insights of the night's biggest stars.
E!'s Glambot also returns to the red carpet to capture our favorite celebrities at their most glamorous, with extra attention drawn to the finishing details that help make career-defining fashion statements.
Before Laverne and Co. take to the air, get warmed up by watching Live From E!: Brunch at the Oscars, which kicks off early at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, with Adrienne, Zanna, Naz and Daryn all serving as panelists before the red carpet officially opens.
During the final hour before the Oscars telecast from 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT to 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, the panel will celebrate the most buzz-worthy looks of the night during Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars on E!. Plus, each panelist will declare their No. 1 most anticipated arrival, including the winner as chosen by E! viewers who vote in a live Twitter poll.
After the last Oscars trophy is handed out on ABC, get a full recap of the film industry's biggest night with Live From E!: Oscars After Party at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on E! as Christian, Justin, Daryn, Loni Love and Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams give their unfiltered takes on the major moments of the night and recap the surprise wins and snubs, viral speeches and fashion highlights (and lowlights).
Pop culture fanatics can get even more Oscars coverage with E!'s digital show, Live From E! Stream: Oscars, with E! News The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes and Loni beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on @enews and @eentertainnment on Twitter, E! Online and the E! News app.
Special social coverage will also continue throughout the day, so make sure you're following E! News on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Style fans should also check out @einsider on Instagram for a fashion-first approach.
Movie lovers will not miss a moment of the 95th Academy Awards celebration thanks to Live From E! brand partners Mercedes-Benz, Silk Nextmilk and Wells Fargo Active Cash Credit Card.
Live From E! is produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski executive producing on behalf of Den of Thieves.
The 2023 Oscars air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.