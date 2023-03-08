How Victoria Beckham, Selena Gomez and More Are Celebrating International Women's Day

Watch : Victoria Beckham's Daughter Is All Grown Up In New Photo

Stop right now and applaud the awesome ladies in your life.

That is what celebs such as Victoria Beckham are doing for International Women's Day 2023. The Spice Girls singer-turned-fashion designer shared a special tribute to her and husband David Beckham's only daughter Harper Beckham, 11.

"Happy International Women's Day!!" Posh Spice wrote on Instagram, alongside a slew of pics of herself with her little girl. "Love you so much #HarperSeven xx @davidbeckham"

Victoria also posted on her Instagram Stories another tribute to Harper, as well as homages to her mom Jackie Adams, her sister Louise Adams and her former Spice Girls bandmates Mel B, Geri Halliwell Horner, Mel C and Emma Bunton. The latter two singers also shared throwback pics of the group together in their own International Women's Day posts.

"Just some of the women who have had my back, supported me and taught me so much," Emma wrote on her Instagram. "Thank you. #internationalwomensday"