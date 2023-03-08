How Victoria Beckham, Selena Gomez and More Are Celebrating International Women's Day

See heartwarming International Women's Day tributes from Victoria Beckham and other Spice Girls, plus other celebs such as Selena Gomez.

Stop right now and applaud the awesome ladies in your life.

That is what celebs such as Victoria Beckham are doing for International Women's Day 2023. The Spice Girls singer-turned-fashion designer shared a special tribute to her and husband David Beckham's only daughter Harper Beckham, 11.

"Happy International Women's Day!!" Posh Spice wrote on Instagram, alongside a slew of pics of herself with her little girl. "Love you so much #HarperSeven xx @davidbeckham"

Victoria also posted on her Instagram Stories another tribute to Harper, as well as homages to her mom Jackie Adams, her sister Louise Adams and her former Spice Girls bandmates Mel BGeri Halliwell Horner, Mel C and Emma Bunton. The latter two singers also shared throwback pics of the group together in their own International Women's Day posts.

"Just some of the women who have had my back, supported me and taught me so much," Emma wrote on her Instagram. "Thank you. #internationalwomensday"

In her note, Mel C shared, "I have so many incredible women in my life, hard workers, nurturers and fighters. I have been inspired, supported and learnt so much from them all. I love and appreciate them everyday but today let's celebrate them! #IWD2023 #IWD"

And Victoria's husband David also paid tribute to both her and Harper in honor of International Women's Day, sharing snaps of them as well as of his mother Sandra Beckham, his sisters and his mother-in-law Jackie Adams.

"On this International women's day I want to celebrate the amazing women in my life who inspire me with their work ethic, loyalty, kindness and love for their families…" David wrote. "I feel lucky to have them in my life x Happy international women's day to all the incredible women around the world x today we celebrate you."

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow also shared family tributes on social media, while Selena Gomez used the opportunity to dispense some advice.

"Dear younger me, please don't be afraid to ask for help," the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a childhood portrait. "Today is International Women's Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves."

 See how stars celebrated International Women's Day below:

Victoria Beckham

"Happy International Women's Day!!" the Spice Girls singer-turned-fashion designer wrote on Instagram, alongside a slew of pics of herself with her little girl. "Love you so much #HarperSeven xx @davidbeckham"

David Beckham

In his own Instagram post in honor of International Women's Day, David honored his wife Victoria Beckham, their daughter Harper Beckham, his mother Sandra Beckham, his sisters Jo Beckham and Lynne Beckham and his mother-in-law Jackie Adams.

He wrote, "On this International women's day I want to celebrate the amazing women in my life who inspire me with their work ethic, loyalty, kindness and love for their families...I feel lucky to have them in my life x Happy international women's day to all the incredible women around the world x today we celebrate you."

Emma Bunton

The singer included this throwback pic of herself with her Spice Girls bandmates in an International Women's Day post. "Just some of the women who have had my back, supported me and taught me so much," she wrote. "Thank you. #internationalwomensday."

Mel C

The singer included throwback pics of the Spice Girls, including one taken at a 2019 meeting with Adele, in her International Women's Day post. "I have so many incredible women in my life, hard workers, nurturers and fighters," she wrote. "I have been inspired, supported and learnt so much from them all. I love and appreciate them everyday but today let's celebrate them! #IWD2023 #IWD"

Selena Gomez

"Dear younger me, please don't be afraid to ask for help," the star wrote on Instagram, alongside a childhood photo. "Today is International Women's Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves. Write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you."

Reese Witherspoon

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay!!!" the actress wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of herself with the women in her life, including daughter Ava Phillippe. "Here's to strong, talented, kind, brilliant, smart, compassionate women. I am beyond grateful to be surrounded by them every single day. And just in case no one told you, you are capable of so many amazing things!"

Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress shared a photo of herself with daughter Apple Martin and mother Blythe Danner on her Instagram Stories on International Women's Day.

