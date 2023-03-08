How Victoria Beckham, Selena Gomez and More Are Celebrating International Women's Day

Stop right now and applaud the awesome ladies in your life.
That is what celebs such as Victoria Beckham are doing for International Women's Day 2023. The Spice Girls singer-turned-fashion designer shared a special tribute to her and husband David Beckham's only daughter Harper Beckham, 11.
"Happy International Women's Day!!" Posh Spice wrote on Instagram, alongside a slew of pics of herself with her little girl. "Love you so much #HarperSeven xx @davidbeckham"
Victoria also posted on her Instagram Stories another tribute to Harper, as well as homages to her mom Jackie Adams, her sister Louise Adams and her former Spice Girls bandmates Mel B, Geri Halliwell Horner, Mel C and Emma Bunton. The latter two singers also shared throwback pics of the group together in their own International Women's Day posts.
"Just some of the women who have had my back, supported me and taught me so much," Emma wrote on her Instagram. "Thank you. #internationalwomensday"
In her note, Mel C shared, "I have so many incredible women in my life, hard workers, nurturers and fighters. I have been inspired, supported and learnt so much from them all. I love and appreciate them everyday but today let's celebrate them! #IWD2023 #IWD"
And Victoria's husband David also paid tribute to both her and Harper in honor of International Women's Day, sharing snaps of them as well as of his mother Sandra Beckham, his sisters and his mother-in-law Jackie Adams.
"On this International women's day I want to celebrate the amazing women in my life who inspire me with their work ethic, loyalty, kindness and love for their families…" David wrote. "I feel lucky to have them in my life x Happy international women's day to all the incredible women around the world x today we celebrate you."
Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow also shared family tributes on social media, while Selena Gomez used the opportunity to dispense some advice.
"Dear younger me, please don't be afraid to ask for help," the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a childhood portrait. "Today is International Women's Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves."
See how stars celebrated International Women's Day below: