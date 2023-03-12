Oscars 2023: Colin Farrell and 13-Year-Old Son Henry Twin on Red Carpet

Colin Farrell was joined by his son Henry on the 2023 Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles where the actor is a Best Actor nominee. See their father-son look below.

By Meaghan Kirby Mar 12, 2023 11:52 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsOscarsCelebrities
Watch: 2023 Oscar Nominations: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

The Penguin brought his mini-me to the 2023 Oscars.

Colin Farrell embraced a sweet father-son moment on the Oscars red carpet by stepping out with his 13-year-old son Henry Tadeusz Farrell, who he shares with ex Alicja Bachleda-Curús.

The duo showcased their elevated twist on the Batman villain's signature look as they donned identical black velvet tuxes at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles March 12. And while they kept things simple with their tuxedos, Colin paid homage to his home country of Ireland with a flag pin. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

The 95th Academy Awards marked two special occasions for the family: Henry's official red carpet debut and Colin's first-ever Oscar nomination, honoring his work in Banshees of Inisherin

Colin—who is up for Best Actor alongside Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), Bill Nighy (Living) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun)—previously revealed his teenage son was very much "looking forward to" being his Oscars plus-one and having a big night out.

photos
Oscars 2023: Stars React to Their Nominations

But amid the prospect of taking home an award, Colin's looking forward to a night out with his son and Banshees of Inisherin co-stars.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

Here's Where Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Were Ahead of Oscars 2023

3

Emily Blunt's White Hot Oscars 2023 Entrance Is Anything But Quiet

"That'll be a laugh, and it'll be the last push across the line," he explained on the March 7 episode of Little Gold Men podcast. "We'll just celebrate the day and enjoy it, and take any kind of thoughts of winning and all that stuff off the table."

While the In Bruges star—who is also dad to 19-year-old James Farrell with model Kim Bordenave—has largely kept his kids out of the public eye, he has occasionally shared insights into life as a dad. 

That includes bonding over films, as he revealed a particular haunting instance of showing a then-8-year-old Henry the 2017 horror film It before bed one night.

"That was a parental dropping of the ball of epic proportions," the 46-year-old admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020. "We watched half of it and I could discern a certain discomfort that was emanating from his 8-year-old body."

But Henry braved on and made it through the spooky scenario, as Colin added, "We watched the second half the next day and then he was fine."

Keep reading for a look at all the red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna

In Alaïa

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In Louis Vuitton

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In Vera Wang with REZA jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

In Valentino with Chopard jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield

In Fendi with David Yurman jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Christian Dior Couture with Moussaieff 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In Dolce & Gabbana

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tems

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

In Louis Vuitton

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nazanin Boniadi

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In Lanvin with Nikos Koulis jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Austin Butler

In Saint Laurent

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

Trending Stories

1

See All the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Looks

2

Here's Where Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Were Ahead of Oscars 2023

3

Emily Blunt's White Hot Oscars 2023 Entrance Is Anything But Quiet

4

Pregnant Rihanna Brings Drama to the Oscars 2023 With Dominatrix Style

5

Nicole Kidman's All-Black Oscars 2023 Look Just May Be Our Undoing