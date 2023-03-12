Oscars 2023: Colin Farrell and 13-Year-Old Son Henry Twin on Red Carpet

Watch : 2023 Oscar Nominations: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

The Penguin brought his mini-me to the 2023 Oscars.

Colin Farrell embraced a sweet father-son moment on the Oscars red carpet by stepping out with his 13-year-old son Henry Tadeusz Farrell, who he shares with ex Alicja Bachleda-Curús.

The duo showcased their elevated twist on the Batman villain's signature look as they donned identical black velvet tuxes at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles March 12. And while they kept things simple with their tuxedos, Colin paid homage to his home country of Ireland with a flag pin. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

The 95th Academy Awards marked two special occasions for the family: Henry's official red carpet debut and Colin's first-ever Oscar nomination, honoring his work in Banshees of Inisherin.

Colin—who is up for Best Actor alongside Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), Bill Nighy (Living) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun)—previously revealed his teenage son was very much "looking forward to" being his Oscars plus-one and having a big night out.