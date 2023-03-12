Oscars 2023: Colin Farrell and 13-Year-Old Son Henry Twin on Red Carpet

The Penguin brought his mini-me to the 2023 Oscars.
Colin Farrell embraced a sweet father-son moment on the Oscars red carpet by stepping out with his 13-year-old son Henry Tadeusz Farrell, who he shares with ex Alicja Bachleda-Curús.
The duo showcased their elevated twist on the Batman villain's signature look as they donned identical black velvet tuxes at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles March 12. And while they kept things simple with their tuxedos, Colin paid homage to his home country of Ireland with a flag pin. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)
The 95th Academy Awards marked two special occasions for the family: Henry's official red carpet debut and Colin's first-ever Oscar nomination, honoring his work in Banshees of Inisherin.
Colin—who is up for Best Actor alongside Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Austin Butler (Elvis), Bill Nighy (Living) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun)—previously revealed his teenage son was very much "looking forward to" being his Oscars plus-one and having a big night out.
But amid the prospect of taking home an award, Colin's looking forward to a night out with his son and Banshees of Inisherin co-stars.
"That'll be a laugh, and it'll be the last push across the line," he explained on the March 7 episode of Little Gold Men podcast. "We'll just celebrate the day and enjoy it, and take any kind of thoughts of winning and all that stuff off the table."
While the In Bruges star—who is also dad to 19-year-old James Farrell with model Kim Bordenave—has largely kept his kids out of the public eye, he has occasionally shared insights into life as a dad.
That includes bonding over films, as he revealed a particular haunting instance of showing a then-8-year-old Henry the 2017 horror film It before bed one night.
"That was a parental dropping of the ball of epic proportions," the 46-year-old admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020. "We watched half of it and I could discern a certain discomfort that was emanating from his 8-year-old body."
But Henry braved on and made it through the spooky scenario, as Colin added, "We watched the second half the next day and then he was fine."
