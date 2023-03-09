The Masked Singer: This Grammy Winner Was Just Unmasked

The Masked Singer's March 8 episode honored DC Comics superheroes and featured a legendary, award-winning vocalist revealed as the Wolf.

The Masked Singer introduced three super new contenders.

The March 8 episode of the celebrity singing competition honored DC Comics superheroes with a stage decked out with famous movie memorabilia and the panelists dressed up as their favorite characters

Up first, the Gargoyle made his Masked Singer debut with a performance of "One Call Away" by Charlie Puth. His clue package included a jukebox, an "I Love LA" sticker, a video game controller, hot sauce and a credit card. After he performed, Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi and Helen Mirren appeared virtually to present a final clue: the words "record breaker."

The Wolf took to the stage next with a rendition of The Doors' "Break on Through." The furry creature's clue package included a saxophone, a clock, a ship and references to Andy Garcia, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z and Andy Samberg. Once he belted his heart out, Zachary and Helen returned with another clue: the word "Timberlake."

Finally, the Squirrel hit the stage with a performance of Pink's "Try" preceded by a clue package including meatballs, a gorilla, a castle and the knowledge that she once made out with Tom Cruise. For the final clue, DC Comics chief creative officer Jim Lee presented an original illustration featuring the words "Hero Time."

After the initial audience and panelist poll, Wolf received the lowest amount of votes and was unmasked as two-time Grammy award winner Michael Bolton, best known for ballads like "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" and "When a Man Loves a Woman."

"It's an honor always to hear you sing," panelist Nicole Scherzinger, dressed as Catwoman, told Michael. "No one does it like you. You still do it so gracefully and effortlessly." 

FOX

With the Wolf eliminated, Gargoyle and Squirrel were left to go head-to-head in the Battle Royale set to 3 Doors Down's "Kryptonite."

After they duked it out, Squirrel was victorious and moved on to the next round. However, for the second week in a row, the panel rang the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell, which saved Gargoyle from elimination. 

Find out if Squirrel and Gargoyle can continue their journeys when The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox. 

For the latest on all of this season's contestants, keep scrolling.

Michael Becker/FOX
Gnome/Dick Van Dyke

Gnome performed Billie Holiday's "When You're Smiling" on the Feb. 15 episode, but was sadly the first celeb unmasked. He was revealed to be 97-year-old icon Dick Van Dyke.

Michael Becker/FOX
Mustang/Sara Evans

On the Feb. 15 episode, Mustang belted out Whitesnake's "Here I Go Again" after a clue package that included a soap bucket, barbells, a reference to Elvis and the fact that the celeb has "almost died more times than I can count."

After falling to Medusa in the Battle Royale, Mustang was unmasked as country singer Sara Evans.

Michael Becker/FOX
Rock Lobster/Howie Mandel

Rock Lobster debuted on the Feb. 22 episode with a performance of ABBA's "SOS." His clues included a plushy monster toy, a gavel and the knowledge that he had a history in movies and TV.

After the initial studio audience vote, Rock Lobster was unmasked as Howie Mandel.

Michael Becker/FOX
Night Owl/Debbie Gibson

Night Owl debuted on the Feb. 22 episode with a rendition of ABBA's "Fernando." Her clue package included an hourglass, Long Island iced teas, a snake and the claim that she helped pave the way for singers like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Nicole Scherzinger.

After falling to Medusa in the Battle Royale, Night Owl was unmasked as pop star Debbie Gibson.

Michael Becker / FOX
Polar Bear/Grandmaster Flash

On the March 1 episode, Polar Bear made his debut with a performance of Blondie's "Rapture." His clue package included flowers, a scratch-off lottery ticket, a punching bag and a reference to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Polar Bear was unmasked as hip-hop pioneer and Rock & Rock Hall of Fame member Grandmaster Flash.

FOX
Wolf/Michael Bolton

After a March 8 performance of The Doors' "Break on Through" and a clue package including a saxophone, a clock, a ship and references to Andy Garcia, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z and Andy Samberg, Wolf was unmasked as "When A Man Loves a Woman" singer Michael Bolton.

Michael Becker / FOX
California Roll

The five-person California Roll made their debut on the March 1 episode with a performance of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi."

Their clue package included sunglasses, a tiger, ice cream cones and references to Snoop Dogg and Dolly Parton.

After defeating Medusa in the Battle Royale, California Roll advanced to the quarterfinals.

Michael Becker / FOX
Medusa

Medusa sang Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" on the Feb. 15 premiere episode after a clue package that included a picture of Buckingham Palace, a reference to the Super Bowl and the fact that Medusa has "been here before."

She defeated Mustang in the Battle Royale set to "Diamonds" by Rihanna.

On the Feb. 22 episode, Medusa sang ABBA's "Dancing Queen" and unveiled a new clue revealing a connection to Coldplay's Chris Martin. Plus, a bonus clue was brought to the stage after her performance courtesy of Bachelor star Nick Viall: a plane ticket to Tokyo from 1996.

During the March 1 episode, Medusa performed Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York." Her new clues were a Scottish Terrier and a glittery bridge.

Despite falling to California Roll in the Battle Royale, the judges rang the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell to save Medusa and send her to the quarterfinals.

Michael Becker/FOX
Squirrel

Squirrel made her first appearance on the March 8 episode, performing a rendition of "Try" by Pink. Her clue package included meatballs, a gorilla, a castle and the knowledge that she once made out with Tom Cruise.

Michael Becker/FOX
Gargoyle

Debuting on the March 8 episode, Gargoyle performed Charlie Puth's "One Call Away" with a clue package featuring a jukebox, an "I Love LA" sticker, a video game controller, hot sauce and a credit card. 

Though he was knocked out of the Battle Royale by Squirrel, Gargoyle lived to see a day after the panel rang the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell. 

