The Masked Singer: This Grammy Winner Was Just Unmasked

Watch : Germaphobe Howie Mandel Talks Wearing Masked Singer Lobster Costume

The Masked Singer introduced three super new contenders.

The March 8 episode of the celebrity singing competition honored DC Comics superheroes with a stage decked out with famous movie memorabilia and the panelists dressed up as their favorite characters.

Up first, the Gargoyle made his Masked Singer debut with a performance of "One Call Away" by Charlie Puth. His clue package included a jukebox, an "I Love LA" sticker, a video game controller, hot sauce and a credit card. After he performed, Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi and Helen Mirren appeared virtually to present a final clue: the words "record breaker."

The Wolf took to the stage next with a rendition of The Doors' "Break on Through." The furry creature's clue package included a saxophone, a clock, a ship and references to Andy Garcia, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z and Andy Samberg. Once he belted his heart out, Zachary and Helen returned with another clue: the word "Timberlake."