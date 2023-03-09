The Masked Singer: This Grammy Winner Was Just Unmasked

The Masked Singer introduced three super new contenders.
The March 8 episode of the celebrity singing competition honored DC Comics superheroes with a stage decked out with famous movie memorabilia and the panelists dressed up as their favorite characters.
Up first, the Gargoyle made his Masked Singer debut with a performance of "One Call Away" by Charlie Puth. His clue package included a jukebox, an "I Love LA" sticker, a video game controller, hot sauce and a credit card. After he performed, Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi and Helen Mirren appeared virtually to present a final clue: the words "record breaker."
The Wolf took to the stage next with a rendition of The Doors' "Break on Through." The furry creature's clue package included a saxophone, a clock, a ship and references to Andy Garcia, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z and Andy Samberg. Once he belted his heart out, Zachary and Helen returned with another clue: the word "Timberlake."
Finally, the Squirrel hit the stage with a performance of Pink's "Try" preceded by a clue package including meatballs, a gorilla, a castle and the knowledge that she once made out with Tom Cruise. For the final clue, DC Comics chief creative officer Jim Lee presented an original illustration featuring the words "Hero Time."
After the initial audience and panelist poll, Wolf received the lowest amount of votes and was unmasked as two-time Grammy award winner Michael Bolton, best known for ballads like "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" and "When a Man Loves a Woman."
"It's an honor always to hear you sing," panelist Nicole Scherzinger, dressed as Catwoman, told Michael. "No one does it like you. You still do it so gracefully and effortlessly."
With the Wolf eliminated, Gargoyle and Squirrel were left to go head-to-head in the Battle Royale set to 3 Doors Down's "Kryptonite."
After they duked it out, Squirrel was victorious and moved on to the next round. However, for the second week in a row, the panel rang the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell, which saved Gargoyle from elimination.
Find out if Squirrel and Gargoyle can continue their journeys when The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
For the latest on all of this season's contestants, keep scrolling.