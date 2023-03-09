Oh My Joe! You's Showrunner Breaks Down the Most Shocking Twist Yet and Why [Spoiler] Survived

Watch : Lukas Gage LOVES Working With Penn Badgley (& Why That Scares Him)

Warning, spoilers ahead for season four, part two of You. Should you choose to continue reading and then complain, you are peanut butter on the roof of the TV world's mouth!

Just when you thought you knew Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), You proves you wrong yet again. The Netflix drama delivered its darkest and most dramatic twist yet when it was revealed that Rhys Montrose (Ed Speelers), the British political figure who was presented to be the "Eat the Rich" killer in part one, is in fact a figment of Joe's imagination. Yep, that's right: Joe has fully lost it and is a full-on serial killer, having hallucinated all of his previous interactions with Rhys.

In part two, viewers watch as Joe reconciles all of the bad things he has done—including holding Marianne (Tati Gabrielle) hostage after initially letting her go and murdering the powerful father (played by Greg Kinnear) of his posh girlfriend, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie)—before he ultimately decides to end his life in the season finale.

While Joe initially jumps off of the bridge and immediately regrets his decision as he begins to drown, the Internet's favorite stalker is rescued and lives to possibly kill another day, now with all of the resources and money that Kate inherited. Gulp.