Cara Delevingne Shares Why She Checked Herself Into Rehab

Cara Delevingne is detailing her sobriety journey.

Six months after paparazzi photos of the model at Los Angeles' Van Nuys Airport sparked concern among fans, the model, 30, shared she's sober and that she checked herself into rehab late last year.

"I hadn't slept. I was not okay," she told Vogue in January for its April cover story, recalling how the pictures were taken in September after she'd return from Burning Man and was on her way to work. "It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, Okay, I don't look well. You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for."

In fact, the photos prompted Delevingne's friends to rush to her side.

"From September, I just needed support," she continued. "I needed to start reaching out. And my old friends I've known since I was 13, they all came over and we started crying. They looked at me and said, 'You deserve a chance to have joy.'"