Penn Badgley Teases the Future of You After Season 4

Warning: This article contains spoilers for all four seasons of You

Are you ready for more?

Penn Badgley reprises his fan-favorite serial killer Joe Goldberg in season four, part two of You, out March 9. And while these last five episodes could serve as a suitable series finale, no one wants that. In fact, the actor himself revealed whether he thinks there's enough story for a potential fifth season.

"I think so, but that's a question for Netflix," Badgley exclusively told E! News. "I think they probably want it, but I don't know."

For the latest season of the hit series, Joe hopped across the pond to the U.K. where he's embedded himself with a new identity and a new group of friends played by Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers and more. And while part one revealed Speleers' Rhys to be the Eat-the-Rich Killer, it was a welcome change for Joe to actually have a male friend to confide in for once.

"I loved acting with Ed," the Gossip Girl alum confirmed. "Joe doesn't get to interact with men that he likes that much. So, this is a different side to him. Initially he loves Rhys, and then actually he hates Rhys—that's a really fun arc."