Garcelle Beauvais Has Thoughts About Her Son Oliver Saunders Kissing Raquel Leviss on VPR

Watch : Garcelle Beauvais REACTS to Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Exit

Garcelle Beauvais is entering the Scandoval chat.

It turns out The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, whose oldest son Oliver Saunders appears on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, is just as surprised by the alleged affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss—which led to Tom's breakup from Ariana Madix—as Bravo fans are.

"All sounds like a mess to me!" Garcelle exclusively told E! News at the EMILY's List Pre-Oscars How Women Change The World Event on March 7. "It's a mess and I was no part of it!"

Garcell's comments come on the heels of an especially noteworthy occasion as a preview of VPR's March 8 episode teases a steamy make out between Raquel, 28, and Oliver, 32, who works at Lisa Vanderpump's Las Vegas establishment Vanderpump à Paris. And while Oliver was still legally married to estranged wife Samantha Saunders at the time the kiss took place last year, Garcelle admits she isn't exactly looking forward to watching the PDA on TV.

"Listen, my son's a grown man and he makes decisions, and I'm not always okay with all the decisions that he makes," the 56-year-old said before adding, "I need to see the episode that he's in before I can speak on it and I haven't seen it yet."