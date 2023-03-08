19 Women-Founded Clothing Brands To Shop During Women's History Month & Every Month

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
March is Women's History Month in the United States. It's a month-long celebration of history of women in the U.S., a time to honor the triumphs and successes, without shying away from how hard the fight has been (and often, continues to be).
As a shopping writer, here's how I celebrate: Surprise! It's shopping! After all, there's an enormous number of female-founded brands to choose from, and a seemingly boundless array of rad women to support. Especially when it comes to clothing.
That's the pro. The con is that not everyone knows it. So, I'm going to make it a little easier to discover your new faves. I'm sharing labels, designers, products, and more throughout the month from brands founded by women that you simply have to know about.
Without any further ado, here are 19 finds from female-founded brands to support during Women's History Month! Also, every month. But one thing at a time.
THIS IS A LOVE SONG Self Love Club Sweatshirt
This cozy sweatshirt balances whimsy and meaning — and it's made from organic cotton, too.
Porter Blue Apparel The Wanderer High Rise Flare
These high-rise flares "put a spin on the iconic 70's flare" that's been "modernized for a new decade." The Wanderer features "a high-rise contour waistband, sailor-inspired patch pockets and a belled leg opening" for maximum comfort (and style).
Loveshackfancy Adelade Jacket
Why just wear a regular denim jacket when you can rock a quilted, heavy-duty, and tie-dyed one? Exactly.
Cartolina Nantucket The Vivienne Top
Embroidered trim and scalloped details add feminine flourishes to this wear-everywhere blouse.
Darian Didier Harmony Short-Sleeve Bodysuit
A classic bodysuit is a staple of any woman's wardrobe! It can be dressed up, dressed down, or worn underneath something for a smoothing effect.
Unreal Fur Wet And Wild Jacket
Crafted from faux leather and shearling, this weather-resistant jacket keeps you warm and dry in style during the temperamental in-between seasons.
Louise New York The Kate Dress
The Kate is an of-the-moment style with eternal appeal. It has an "empire waist, elastic shoulders, and a smocked back with an invisible zipper," which offers an "easy fit" regardless of bust size, per the brand.
Setsofran London Off-Shoulder Dress
Vibrant and vivacious, this mini dress is exactly what your warm-weather wardrobe needs. Plus, according to Setsofran London, the "elastic off shoulder cut contours your shoulders," contributing to a "feminine and flattering look."
Annie Bing Blake Legging
"Constructed from a compressive activewear fabrication with performance capabilities," Annie Bing's Blake leggings are ideal for high- and low-impact workouts alike. Or, you know, just running errands.
Eleven by Venus Williams Flutter Skirt
This pleated tennis skirt is a best-seller for the brand. It's easy to understand why: With coverage and flexibility, it proves you don't need to sacrifice athletic ability to ace your look on the court.
Puka Ulu Dress
Does the Ulu Dress seem familiar? That's because it's modeled after the line's best-selling top. The "linen button up" is "designed with dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit," and here is transformed from a clean and classic top to...well, the same, just as a dress.
Carolina K Margot Top
A sweetheart neckline and lightly puffed sleeves contribute fabulously feminine flair to this cropped blouse.
Canava Amboy Shirt
Not as relaxed as a tee, nor as informal as a button-down, this poplin top elevates off-duty looks with ease.
Andreeva Flower Top With Feather Details
On the other hand, if you're looking to stand out, look no further than this textured top. If you're only kind of in the mood to make a statement, don't worry: The feathered details are totally detachable.
Terez Black Daisy Tennis Dress
Built-in shorts and secret pockets make this too-cute tennis dress an athleisure grand slam.
Vanity Couture Linda Reversible Tie-Up Long-Sleeved Top
Sexy, strappy, and yes, adjustable, this white top from Vanity Couture can be tied multiple ways to show off cleavage (or not do that),
Paneros Clothing Florence Mini Dress
Outfit this breezy mini with a cardigan and boots in the fall, or with dangling earrings and sky-high sandals in the summer — any way you style it, the Florence Mini looks feminine and fab.
Belle & Bloom Hypnotised Skirt Set
Equally comfortable and versatile, this boho-chic set can be worn separately or together for maximum '70s-inspired effect.
Madeleine Simon Studio Happily Ever After Dress
Look, there's no rule that says this has to be your wedding dress, but its oversized bow, silk lining detachable belt, romantic silhouette, and overall vibe are all pretty convincing.
Still in the mood to shop? We understand. Here are more than a few brands from women of color that are always worth checking out.