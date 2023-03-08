19 Women-Founded Clothing Brands To Shop During Women's History Month & Every Month

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

March is Women's History Month in the United States. It's a month-long celebration of history of women in the U.S., a time to honor the triumphs and successes, without shying away from how hard the fight has been (and often, continues to be).

As a shopping writer, here's how I celebrate: Surprise! It's shopping! After all, there's an enormous number of female-founded brands to choose from, and a seemingly boundless array of rad women to support. Especially when it comes to clothing.

That's the pro. The con is that not everyone knows it. So, I'm going to make it a little easier to discover your new faves. I'm sharing labels, designers, products, and more throughout the month from brands founded by women that you simply have to know about.

Without any further ado, here are 19 finds from female-founded brands to support during Women's History Month! Also, every month. But one thing at a time.