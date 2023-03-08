Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Breaks Silence on Tom Sandoval Scandal

Watch : Why Tom Sandoval Visited Raquel Leviss Amid Breakup Scandal

Raquel Leviss is sending a message of atonement to Ariana Madix.

Amid allegations of an affair between the Vanderpump Rules star and co-star Tom Sandoval—who dated Ariana for nine years until their recent split—Raquel has broken her silence.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," she said in an exclusive statement to Entertainment Tonight. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

As the reality star explained, she is now vowing to use this as a time of reflection.

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," she continued. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."