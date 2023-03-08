Avril Lavigne and Tyga Have a Twinning Fashion Week Moment After That Kiss

Watch : Avril Lavigne KISSES Tyga After Mod Sun Breakup

'Cause life's like this.

And for Avril Lavigne and Tyga, life involves celebrating Paris Fashion Week together. The singer, 38, and the rapper, 33, attended Y/PROJECT's Fall-Winter 2023 show on March 7, where they wore coordinating all-black ensembles that included long coats and chains.

The sighting comes one day after Avril and Tyga seemingly confirmed their romance by sharing a kiss at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party.

Just two weeks before on Feb. 21, a rep for the "Sk8er Boi" artist confirmed to E! News that Avril and Mod Sun had broken up less than a year after getting engaged. But that same day, a rep for Mod Sun told E! News, "They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that's news to him."

According to photos obtained by TMZ, Avril and Tyga had been spotted grabbing dinner at the restaurant Nobu in Los Angeles on Feb. 19.