Avril Lavigne and Tyga Have a Twinning Fashion Week Moment After That Kiss

'Cause life's like this.
And for Avril Lavigne and Tyga, life involves celebrating Paris Fashion Week together. The singer, 38, and the rapper, 33, attended Y/PROJECT's Fall-Winter 2023 show on March 7, where they wore coordinating all-black ensembles that included long coats and chains.
The sighting comes one day after Avril and Tyga seemingly confirmed their romance by sharing a kiss at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party.
Just two weeks before on Feb. 21, a rep for the "Sk8er Boi" artist confirmed to E! News that Avril and Mod Sun had broken up less than a year after getting engaged. But that same day, a rep for Mod Sun told E! News, "They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that's news to him."
According to photos obtained by TMZ, Avril and Tyga had been spotted grabbing dinner at the restaurant Nobu in Los Angeles on Feb. 19.
While a source close to the situation told E! News at the time "Tyga and Avril are just friends," fans keep holding on for more details on the pair following their recent sightings—which per more pics obtained by TMZ also included attending Leonardo DiCaprio's party at the restaurant Kúkú in Paris last week—and kiss.
Neither Avril nor Tyga have publicly commented on where they stand. However, Mod Sun broke his silence on the end of his engagement to the "Complicated" star on Instagram.
"In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there's a plan for it all," the "Look Up" singer, 35, wrote in a Feb. 28 post. "I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken. Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."
He also tweeted a cryptic message about leaning on friends March 6. "I'm so grateful to have real friends who will sit on the phone with me for 2 hours," Mod Sun wrote. "If you got those people in your life, do not let them go."