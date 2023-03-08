Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet Christened in California: All the Royal Details

Watch : Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie & Lilibet

A ceremony fit for a princess.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana was recently christened during a small ceremony at the family's house in Montecito, Calif.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3," a rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to E! News, "by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

A source familiar with the matter also told E! News that Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were invited to the intimate ceremony but did not make the journey to Southern California.

E! News has reached out to the Palace regarding the extended invitation but has not yet heard back. The offer would come as Harry and Meghan—who stepped back as senior royals in 2020—make the decision on whether to attend Charles' coronation in May.

According to People, guests in attendance at the Lilibet's christening did include her old brother Archie Harrison, grandmother Doria Ragland, the 21-month-old's godfather, Tyler Perry, as well as and an "unnamed godmother."

As Netflix viewers may recall, Tyler previously addressed his godfather status on an episode of the docuseries Harry & Meghan.