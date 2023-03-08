Save 45% On It Cosmetics Finishing Powder To Get Rid of Shine and Create a Long-Lasting Airbrushed Look

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's so annoying when you have a perfect makeup application only to see shiny skin hours later. If you want an airbrushed, shine-free finish, it's time to invest in a high-quality finishing powder.
The IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Silk Airbrush Poreless Finishing Powder is just what you need to diffuse the appearance of pores and fine lines. It delivers an airbrushed effect, keeps the shine at bay, and locks your makeup in place. It's a great last step in your makeup application and it's also a must-have to carry in your bag for touch-ups.
This is one of those products you never want to run out of. QVC has a deal on two super-sized versions of this finishing powder and a brush for just $60. If you bought all those products separately, it would cost $109. Get your shop on before this deal disappears.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder Duo w/ Luxe Brush
This bundle includes two Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powders and the Heavenly Luxe Wand Ball Powder Brush. Just swirl the brush into the compact and softly buff on your skin in circular motions. You can use this powder over makeup or on your bare skin.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these reviews.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder Duo w/ Luxe Brush Reviews
Someone declared, "Just the best translucent powder. I am never without it. Love the brush. IT makes the best brushes, too. Love!"
Another shopper explained, "This cosmetics line has given me the confidence to face the world head on. In 50 years, I've literally spent thousands and thousands of dollars on cosmetics, not only trying to highlight the best, but hide the rest. I have five "extra: of these compacts as I don't EVER want to run out. Even if you have fabulous skin, these cosmetics will make you look better."
A reviewer raved, "Love this powder! Sets my makeup for the day. Makes my skin look flawless. It makes me feel great!!"
A shopper gushed, "I use this everyday! Makes my face complete! Takes the shine away and smooths out lines!! Love the way it just completes my face! Gave the 2nd one to my sister to try, she loves it also!!!!"
Someone wrote, "I only write reviews if something is awful or fantastic. This stuff is AMAZING! You'd think it's just regular powder. Looking at it, I thought no way that does anything at all. But it DOES! I fell in love and then used it sparingly because I was afraid of not being able to get it again. Then it was a special deal on qvc and now I am stocked! You put it on and the imperfections just disappear. It really works! If you're on the fence, trust me and get it, you won't be sorry!"
