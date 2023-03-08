Save 45% On It Cosmetics Finishing Powder To Get Rid of Shine and Create a Long-Lasting Airbrushed Look

If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these reviews.

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder Duo w/ Luxe Brush Reviews

Someone declared, "Just the best translucent powder. I am never without it. Love the brush. IT makes the best brushes, too. Love!"

Another shopper explained, "This cosmetics line has given me the confidence to face the world head on. In 50 years, I've literally spent thousands and thousands of dollars on cosmetics, not only trying to highlight the best, but hide the rest. I have five "extra: of these compacts as I don't EVER want to run out. Even if you have fabulous skin, these cosmetics will make you look better."

A reviewer raved, "Love this powder! Sets my makeup for the day. Makes my skin look flawless. It makes me feel great!!"

A shopper gushed, "I use this everyday! Makes my face complete! Takes the shine away and smooths out lines!! Love the way it just completes my face! Gave the 2nd one to my sister to try, she loves it also!!!!"

Someone wrote, "I only write reviews if something is awful or fantastic. This stuff is AMAZING! You'd think it's just regular powder. Looking at it, I thought no way that does anything at all. But it DOES! I fell in love and then used it sparingly because I was afraid of not being able to get it again. Then it was a special deal on qvc and now I am stocked! You put it on and the imperfections just disappear. It really works! If you're on the fence, trust me and get it, you won't be sorry!"

Still shopping? Check out this 50% off deal on Clinique moisturizer.