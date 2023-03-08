Boost Your Skin’s Hydration by 119% And Save 50% On This Clinique Moisturizer

If you need more information, check out these reviews from happy shoppers.

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion + Set Reviews

A longtime fan said, "I've been using this moisturizer for over 10 years. It's not too heavy and not too light. It easily absorbs into my skin. A little goes a long way. No wonder it's a cult favourite."

A devoted Clinique user shared, "Love this moisturizer! Been using for decades! Best thing to go on the face after a shower. Adds instant moisture for the whole day. It is also my night time routine. Could never live without this magic moisturizer!"

A shopper declared, "This is hands down my favorite moisturizer, especially in the winter months. I think it's even better than moisture surge, for my extra, sensitive, dry skin. They for sure got a life long customer here. I never knew I'd end up a clinique girlie, but here I am!"

Someone raved, "It is the best moisturiser I have ever used. It is worth every single penny you spent on it."

Another explained, "I am 56 and have very large pores on my face. I have struggled over the years with moisturizers clogging my pores. I started using this product about a year ago, and now I wonder why I waited so long! This is definitely my 'go to' from here on in!"

"I absolutely love this product and is now my go-to for a daily moisturizer. It doesn't feel greasy, it's unscented, and keeps my skin feeling moisturized all day! The flakey skin on my nose is starting to go away and my skin in general is breaking out less and less as I use it," a shopper reviewed.

Someone explained, "Using this product revived my skin with a smooth to the touch finish, this classic brand you can trust, and my expectations were met."

