Boost Your Skin’s Hydration by 119% And Save 50% On This Clinique Moisturizer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I don't have the time to sit around waiting for my moisturizer to absorb into my skin. I just want to continue my beauty routine and put on some makeup. That's why a quick-absorbing moisturizer is the way to go. If you're looking for a product that starts working quickly and delivers long-lasting results, try the Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+.
The Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ absorbs easily into the skin, delivering a silky soft texture that's never greasy. According to the brand, this product instantly boosts the skin's moisture by 119% and it strengthens the moisture barrier by 34% in just four hours. It's a great product for dry, very dry, and combination skin.
If you want to soften, smooth, and improve your skin, there's a great deal at QVC. You get a full-size moisturizer and a mini for just $31, which means you're saving 50%. This is a great deal on a product with a devoted following. Shop while you can!
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion + Set
You can use this moisturizer in the morning and at night. And, don't forget to put this on your neck.
If you need more information, check out these reviews from happy shoppers.
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion + Set Reviews
A longtime fan said, "I've been using this moisturizer for over 10 years. It's not too heavy and not too light. It easily absorbs into my skin. A little goes a long way. No wonder it's a cult favourite."
A devoted Clinique user shared, "Love this moisturizer! Been using for decades! Best thing to go on the face after a shower. Adds instant moisture for the whole day. It is also my night time routine. Could never live without this magic moisturizer!"
A shopper declared, "This is hands down my favorite moisturizer, especially in the winter months. I think it's even better than moisture surge, for my extra, sensitive, dry skin. They for sure got a life long customer here. I never knew I'd end up a clinique girlie, but here I am!"
Someone raved, "It is the best moisturiser I have ever used. It is worth every single penny you spent on it."
Another explained, "I am 56 and have very large pores on my face. I have struggled over the years with moisturizers clogging my pores. I started using this product about a year ago, and now I wonder why I waited so long! This is definitely my 'go to' from here on in!"
"I absolutely love this product and is now my go-to for a daily moisturizer. It doesn't feel greasy, it's unscented, and keeps my skin feeling moisturized all day! The flakey skin on my nose is starting to go away and my skin in general is breaking out less and less as I use it," a shopper reviewed.
Someone explained, "Using this product revived my skin with a smooth to the touch finish, this classic brand you can trust, and my expectations were met."
