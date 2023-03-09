Why Ashley Tisdale Decided to Share Her 10-Year Alopecia Journey

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Shares Hair Loss Struggle From Alopecia

Sometimes the Internet is truly a force for good. Like the time Ashley Tisdale reminded the world—and her 15.6 million Instagram followers—that we're all in this together.

In January, she decided to share her decade-long battle with alopecia on her wellness site Frenshe because, as the actress explained in an exclusive interview with E! News, "I love to connect with people and make them feel less alone in their journey."

The High School Musical alum—mom to 23-month-old daughter Jupiter with husband Christopher French—had created the health and beauty platform to detail "my journey through living a cleaner lifestyle and my mental health," she continued. "It's allowed me to be vulnerable and to share these things."

The naked truth, as she'd revealed, is that she'd suffered from largely stress-induced hair loss for "probably seven to 10 years," the 37-year-old told E!. "And it's something that no one's known about. So I loved being able to be open about it."