Lala Kent Reveals How Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay Are Doing in Aftermath of Tom Sandoval Drama

Watch : Why Tom Sandoval Visited Raquel Leviss Amid Breakup Scandal

Lala Kent has entered the Scandoval chat.

The Vanderpump Rules star got candid about her co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's breakup, while also addressing the reports that allege Tom and Ariana parted ways because he was having a months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

As for how Ariana is doing in the midst of such drama? Lala provided some insight by declaring during a March 7 Amazon Live that Ariana "is moving with the motion of the ocean" and that she's got "a really great support team behind her."

But that's not all Lala had to share. While some members of the Vanderpump Rules cast are closer than others, Scheana Shay has had a friendship with both Ariana and Raquel. As Lala put it, Scheana, who appears to have unfollowed both Raquel and Tom on IG, is "going through it."

"It's very hard when you trust people like that, and you start thinking about people differently. You really do. I feel for everybody involved," Lala said. "Well, except for those two. I don't feel for them at all. But I never have. This just was like, you're disgusting, but, like, never liked either of you."