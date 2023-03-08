Lala Kent Reveals How Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay Are Doing in Aftermath of Tom Sandoval Drama

Lala Kent has entered the Scandoval chat.
The Vanderpump Rules star got candid about her co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's breakup, while also addressing the reports that allege Tom and Ariana parted ways because he was having a months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.
As for how Ariana is doing in the midst of such drama? Lala provided some insight by declaring during a March 7 Amazon Live that Ariana "is moving with the motion of the ocean" and that she's got "a really great support team behind her."
But that's not all Lala had to share. While some members of the Vanderpump Rules cast are closer than others, Scheana Shay has had a friendship with both Ariana and Raquel. As Lala put it, Scheana, who appears to have unfollowed both Raquel and Tom on IG, is "going through it."
"It's very hard when you trust people like that, and you start thinking about people differently. You really do. I feel for everybody involved," Lala said. "Well, except for those two. I don't feel for them at all. But I never have. This just was like, you're disgusting, but, like, never liked either of you."
On Lala's end, she noted that she has not had a close bond with Raquel and, therefore, hasn't heard from the 28-year-old amid the scandal. "She obviously hasn't reached out to me or anyone on my side, because I was never friends with her," Lala said. "I don't know if she's reached out to anyone else."
Since news of their breakup went live on March 3, Ariana has taken down her Instagram profile. Tom, who has yet to publicly comment on the cheating allegations, took to Instagram March 4 with a message asking fans to not push hate towards his restaurant or family—which was a move Lala didn't exactly love.
"My thoughts are, ‘Tell us you're a narcissist without telling us you're a narcissist,'" she said of his Instagram post. "It's just so textbook to me."
As for whether Tom will issue an apology to Ariana, Lala isn't exactly sure. "I am not in Tom's head," she added. "I don't know what he's thinking. Never liked that guy, and now it feels good to have everyone else feel the same way I do."
E! News has reached out to reps for Tom, Scheana and Ariana for comment but hasn't heard back.
