Farmer Wants a Wife Stars Reveal the Hardest Part of Dating—and It Involves Baby Cows

Watch : Farmer Wants a Wife Stars Want You to Know They're the REAL DEAL

These farmers are very much home on the range.

On the new reality dating show Farmer Wants a Wife, premiering March 8 on Fox, four farmers—Hunter Grayson, Ryan Black, Landon Heaton and Allen Foster—invite a group of city girls into their rural, blue collar lives in the hopes of finding love.

It would be easy, of course, to assume that these farmers are nothing more than faux cowboys playing dress up for the cameras. If that's your assumption, however, they'd like to invite you for a visit.

"Come out!" Landon, a 35-year-old cattle rancher and farmer from Stillwater, Okla. exclusively told E! News. "See if you can make it one day. I'll give you one day on my ranch. If you can make it through, I'll give you my respect."

Similarly, Allen, a 32-year-old cattle rancher from Williamsport, Tenn. who spoke to E! while driving his semi-truck through Kansas, said, "I'd tell ‘em, ‘Come for a visit, let's hang out.' I'll just let that talk for itself."

Ryan, a 32-year-old horse trainer and breeder from Shelby, N.C. hopes Farmer Wants a Wife helps viewers gain a deeper appreciation for how they make their living.

"The way we live our life is for no one else," Ryan told E! News. "We love what we do. We didn't know this was going to be part of our life. We weren't doing this for anything. We were doing it because our grandfathers did it, our great-grandfathers did it. It's who we are. Without it, we would be half of who we are."