Farmer Wants a Wife Stars Reveal the Hardest Part of Dating—and It Involves Baby Cows

These farmers are very much home on the range.
On the new reality dating show Farmer Wants a Wife, premiering March 8 on Fox, four farmers—Hunter Grayson, Ryan Black, Landon Heaton and Allen Foster—invite a group of city girls into their rural, blue collar lives in the hopes of finding love.
It would be easy, of course, to assume that these farmers are nothing more than faux cowboys playing dress up for the cameras. If that's your assumption, however, they'd like to invite you for a visit.
"Come out!" Landon, a 35-year-old cattle rancher and farmer from Stillwater, Okla. exclusively told E! News. "See if you can make it one day. I'll give you one day on my ranch. If you can make it through, I'll give you my respect."
Similarly, Allen, a 32-year-old cattle rancher from Williamsport, Tenn. who spoke to E! while driving his semi-truck through Kansas, said, "I'd tell ‘em, ‘Come for a visit, let's hang out.' I'll just let that talk for itself."
Ryan, a 32-year-old horse trainer and breeder from Shelby, N.C. hopes Farmer Wants a Wife helps viewers gain a deeper appreciation for how they make their living.
"The way we live our life is for no one else," Ryan told E! News. "We love what we do. We didn't know this was going to be part of our life. We weren't doing this for anything. We were doing it because our grandfathers did it, our great-grandfathers did it. It's who we are. Without it, we would be half of who we are."
When it comes to dating, the guys acknowledged that it's not that hard—at least initially.
"For a cowboy, finding a date is not a complicated thing," Ryan said. "It's almost the easiest thing that we'll do because there's an attraction to it. There's fantasies behind all of that stuff."
But getting them to stick around? Well, that's another story.
"I'm pretty sure all of us can say that if you wear a cowboy hat to a bar, you're already gaining a little attention," Landon joked. "The problem with that is, ranching has been romanticized. Girls show up for a date, you show them the cows and the baby calves and they think it's wonderful."
Landon continued, "All of a sudden, they start getting less and less interested when you're like, ‘Oh, we can't go out tonight., I've got to do this in the morning' or ‘We can't go on vacation, it's calving season.' That's where they fall off."
In addition to learning lessons about their potential suitors, the men also used the show as an opportunity to look inward.
"I learned more about myself and being able to accept things that are outside of my control and being able to adapt to that," Hunter said. "You have to be comfortable and happy with who you are as a person in order to make it work with someone else. Nobody is going to make you happy. You have to make yourself happy."
Whether or not the farmers found love, they managed to find something equally impressive.
"The biggest thing I did not expect is to be as close with these guys as I am," Landon said. "I talk to them all the time. We have made life-long friends. Worst case scenario, I've got three other guys I can count on with anything I need help with."
Cowboys stick together.
Farmer Wants a Wife airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.