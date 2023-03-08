Wake Up With Perfect Hair Every Morning and Extend Your Blowout When You Use Sleepy Tie

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's nothing like a fresh blowout, right? Unfortunately, I've never been one of those people with hair that looks just as good on day three of a blowout as it does on day one. Until now. After lots of searching, spending, and testing, I finally found a product that prolongs my hairstyle, Sleepy Tie.

At first glance, Sleepy Tie looks like a silky hair tie, but it's so much more than that. This double scrunchie is designed to protect, prolong, and enhance your hairstyle. All you do is pull your hair into a high ponytail, wrap it around the satin arch, and then secure that with the attached scrunchie. I've been using this for a few weeks, testing it out on curled hair, waved hair, straight hair, and a fresh blowout. Every morning, I'm so excited to wake up and see how good my hair looks. It's the best way to start the day.

Don't get me wrong, I love my scrunchies too, but the Sleepy Tie really feels so much lighter on my head. It doesn't feel like my hair is being pulled and it's never tight or uncomfortable. Sometimes, I just put my hair up in the Sleepy Tie because it's the most comfortable way to get my long hair out of my face.