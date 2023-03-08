Wake Up With Perfect Hair Every Morning and Extend Your Blowout When You Use Sleepy Tie

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's nothing like a fresh blowout, right? Unfortunately, I've never been one of those people with hair that looks just as good on day three of a blowout as it does on day one. Until now. After lots of searching, spending, and testing, I finally found a product that prolongs my hairstyle, Sleepy Tie.
At first glance, Sleepy Tie looks like a silky hair tie, but it's so much more than that. This double scrunchie is designed to protect, prolong, and enhance your hairstyle. All you do is pull your hair into a high ponytail, wrap it around the satin arch, and then secure that with the attached scrunchie. I've been using this for a few weeks, testing it out on curled hair, waved hair, straight hair, and a fresh blowout. Every morning, I'm so excited to wake up and see how good my hair looks. It's the best way to start the day.
Don't get me wrong, I love my scrunchies too, but the Sleepy Tie really feels so much lighter on my head. It doesn't feel like my hair is being pulled and it's never tight or uncomfortable. Sometimes, I just put my hair up in the Sleepy Tie because it's the most comfortable way to get my long hair out of my face.
If you are not sure you need this, I came up with a list of reasons why Sleepy Tie is an absolute must-have for me.
- It prolongs my style for another great hair day.
- I can save time in the morning by styling my hair at night.
- I use heated styling tools less often because I don't need to redo my hair as much.
- The Sleepy Tie gives my hair some glamorous volume.
- I don't wake up with tangled hair or knots in the morning.
- The Sleepy Tie stays in place throughout the night.
- It keeps my hair out of my face, which prevents my hair/hair products from getting on my highly reactive skin. I've noticed my skin is less irritated since I started putting my hair up at night.
- It doesn't crease or dent my hair.
Original Sleepy Tie
Pull your hair into a high ponytail and wrap it around the satin arch, the same way you would wrap it around a curling iron. Then, then secure that with the attached scrunchie.
I find that my hair looks the best when that bun is really high on my head. The higher the bun, the better the volume. It's also much easier to sleep on.
Mini Sleepy Tie
If you have thinner hair or you prefer a tighter curl, try out the mini version.
Midnight Sleepy Tie
You can never go wrong with black on black, right?
Cloud Sleepy Tie
The white version is super dreamy and serene.
Eve Sleepy Tie
Get ahead on the holidays with this red and green Sleepy Tie.
I'm not the only one who adores Sleepy Tie. Here are some rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Sleepy Tie Reviews
A shopper declared, "Absolutely worth it. TikTok made me buy it! This product is life-changing... I used to spend at least 20 minutes fixing my hair in the morning even when I did it the night before. With Sleepy Tie, I do my hair ONCE A WEEK and don't use any extra heat, or spend any extra time doing it in the morning. I've also worn it to spin class, just add a little dry shampoo and my hair actually looks presentable for work. It's absolutely amazing and the brand itself is so cool!"
Another insisted, "The BEST thing you'll get for your hair. I love this product. It keeps my blowout looking good, and even my air dried hair under control. I have fine hair and it still works. 10/10!!"
Someone raved, "The best. I've never had anything that actually worked on my hair. This is amazing. I ordered the mini since I have medium length thin hair. I love it so much my hair is perfect in the morning. If I don't want to wash it after the gym I leave it in while I workout and my hair is perfect."
A reviewer said, "So thankful to this product for improving my hair game for good. A complete game changer! I also love the color scheme. Thank you for this product."
An Amazon customer urged, "Buy it. I have waist length hair, I love this. I bought one in each color. This is the only way I can keep my hair up overnight, headache free, and beautiful without creases when it comes down."
Someone reviewed, "I styled my hair with a 3 barrel curler and slept in a sleepy tie. I woke up and there were no weird creases in my hair. Can't wait to use it more!"
