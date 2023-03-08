Amazon Has Kate Spade Earrings on Sale for $28, Plus So Many Other Cute & Affordable Studs & Hoops

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We love a good Amazon find, especially when it comes to fashion. During our latest scroll session through Amazon, we found some amazing deals on earrings, so you know we simply had to share the sparkly goodness!

From hoop earring sets for under $20, Kate Spade huggies on sale for $28, handpicked pearl studs for $13, statement acrylic earrings and more, our roundup of the best Amazon earrings has a pair for every style. Whether you're looking for a new everyday pair of earrings that won't tarnish or irritate your ears, or are on the hunt for a pair of standout hoops, we've got what you're looking for. Plus, you can try out some of these earrings before committing to your purchase with Amazon's Try Before You Buy feature!

Continue below to shop all of our favorite Amazon earrings for as low as $11.