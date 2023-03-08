Amazon Has Kate Spade Earrings on Sale for $28, Plus So Many Other Cute & Affordable Studs & Hoops

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love a good Amazon find, especially when it comes to fashion. During our latest scroll session through Amazon, we found some amazing deals on earrings, so you know we simply had to share the sparkly goodness!
From hoop earring sets for under $20, Kate Spade huggies on sale for $28, handpicked pearl studs for $13, statement acrylic earrings and more, our roundup of the best Amazon earrings has a pair for every style. Whether you're looking for a new everyday pair of earrings that won't tarnish or irritate your ears, or are on the hunt for a pair of standout hoops, we've got what you're looking for. Plus, you can try out some of these earrings before committing to your purchase with Amazon's Try Before You Buy feature!
Continue below to shop all of our favorite Amazon earrings for as low as $11.
Safety Pin Earrings
These safety pin earrings make office supplies chic! Shop the safety pin earrings on sale for $16 in so many cute styles. One Amazon reviewer exclaims, "Beautiful!! Absolutely worth it for the price, on time delivery, and your purchase goes towards a great cause. I receive many compliments when I wear these earrings."
PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
These lightweight chunky gold hoops are top rated on Amazon, with over 42,000 positive reviews.
One reviewer shares, "I am leaving a review because these are really worth it. I have to say that they are lightweight, very elegant looking and the pricing is more than fair. I needed an accessory to catch a small glint of light when on remote video meetings. I wanted something that was clearly visible yet not exaggerated and would catch just the right amount of light. This was the perfect purchase!"
5 Pairs Stud Earrings Set
These shimmering, hypoallergenic silver studs are perfect for everyday wear. The set comes with five pairs of studs, which is amazing value for just $12. It has over 39,000 ratings, one reviewer sharing, "These are so shiny and stay shiny forever. I've bought these five times (I lose earrings so much) and I can honestly say I've used every size in each box. I will purchase these as long as they're available. BEST earrings EVER."
Acrylic Earrings
These acrylic earrings are playful and come in a bunch of cute colors, like this leopard print one. They have an elegant drop style that would look beautiful worn on their own, or stacked with ear cuffs for some added bling.
WOWORAMA Chunky Open Hoop Earrings
These $12 chunky hoop earrings are studded with the right amount of bling. They're the perfect pair of earrings that can be worn from day to night, and they come in a stunning blue option, too!
Gold Huggie Small Hoop Earrings with Charm
These small hoop earrings come with a ton of different charm options, like these dainty and cute pearl ones.
One reviewer explains, "I adore these! I'm a big gold jewelry person and these are perfect! I've had these for over a year and they haven't gotten tarnished at all! I've worn them in the ocean and pool and they haven't gotten gross. Haven't worn them in the shower because I always take out my jewelry when I shower. These are super cute and you can style them with so much!"
Small Gold Hoop Earrings Set
This set of gold hoop earrings is super cute. You can mix and match them, stack them or wear them separately. They're currently on sale for under $20, and one reviewer shares, "I saw these earrings while searching jewelry and said I'd give them a try. Needless to say I wear them daily for work as a healthcare provider. They are simple but very pretty. Would recommend them for anyone, I bought silver set but they also have gold."
Initial Stud Earrings
Add a personal touch to your everyday jewelry with these initial stud earrings. They come in rose gold, gold and silver, and they're all on sale for under $15 on Amazon right now.
Spiral Hoop Twist Double Earrings
These spiral hoop twist earrings make it look like you have an additional piercing, minus the commitment or pain of one! One reviewer shares, "These are easy to put in, light weight and comfortable! Definitely gives the illusion of a double piercing without needing one."
PAVOI Sterling Silver, 14K Gold Plated, AAA+ Quality Handpicked Freshwater Cultured Stud Pearl Earrings
These freshwater cultured stud pearl earrings will become your go-to for everyday wear. They're elegant and dainty, and would look stunning worn on their own or stacked with other studs. They have over 5,500 positive reviews on Amazon!
Long Tassel Pearl Dangle Earrings
These dainty and elegant pearl dangle earrings are adorable and affordable. They're made with AAA+ freshwater pearls, and would look totally stunning with an updo hairstyle.
Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Huggies Earrings
These stunning Kate Spade square huggies are so cute and affordable. They have tons of amazing reviews, one reviewer sharing, "So versatile bc they go with anything—dressy or casual. Small enough to not get in the way of using a phone, but big enough to notice. Love the spade-shaped back and it's very well made and sturdy. I may never wear another pair of earrings!"
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Pressed Flower Teardrop Earrings
These pressed flower teardrop earrings are simply stunning. They have over 6,400 positive reviews, and you can try them out before purchasing with Amazon's Try Before You Buy feature!
