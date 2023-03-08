Amazon Has Kate Spade Earrings on Sale for $28, Plus So Many Other Cute & Affordable Studs & Hoops

From double hoop earrings that give off the illusion of two piercings to elegant pearl drop earrings, we found all the best earrings from Amazon that are budget-friendly and trendy.

We love a good Amazon find, especially when it comes to fashion. During our latest scroll session through Amazon, we found some amazing deals on earrings, so you know we simply had to share the sparkly goodness!

From hoop earring sets for under $20, Kate Spade huggies on sale for $28, handpicked pearl studs for $13, statement acrylic earrings and more, our roundup of the best Amazon earrings has a pair for every style. Whether you're looking for a new everyday pair of earrings that won't tarnish or irritate your ears, or are on the hunt for a pair of standout hoops, we've got what you're looking for. Plus, you can try out some of these earrings before committing to your purchase with Amazon's Try Before You Buy feature!

Continue below to shop all of our favorite Amazon earrings for as low as $11.

Safety Pin Earrings

These safety pin earrings make office supplies chic! Shop the safety pin earrings on sale for $16 in so many cute styles. One Amazon reviewer exclaims, "Beautiful!! Absolutely worth it for the price, on time delivery, and your purchase goes towards a great cause. I receive many compliments when I wear these earrings."

 

$17
$16
Amazon

PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

These lightweight chunky gold hoops are top rated on Amazon, with over 42,000 positive reviews.

One reviewer shares, "I am leaving a review because these are really worth it. I have to say that they are lightweight, very elegant looking and the pricing is more than fair. I needed an accessory to catch a small glint of light when on remote video meetings. I wanted something that was clearly visible yet not exaggerated and would catch just the right amount of light. This was the perfect purchase!"

$14-$60
Amazon

5 Pairs Stud Earrings Set

These shimmering, hypoallergenic silver studs are perfect for everyday wear. The set comes with five pairs of studs, which is amazing value for just $12. It has over 39,000 ratings, one reviewer sharing, "These are so shiny and stay shiny forever. I've bought these five times (I lose earrings so much) and I can honestly say I've used every size in each box. I will purchase these as long as they're available. BEST earrings EVER."

$19
$12
Amazon

Acrylic Earrings

These acrylic earrings are playful and come in a bunch of cute colors, like this leopard print one. They have an elegant drop style that would look beautiful worn on their own, or stacked with ear cuffs for some added bling.

$11
Amazon

WOWORAMA Chunky Open Hoop Earrings

These $12 chunky hoop earrings are studded with the right amount of bling. They're the perfect pair of earrings that can be worn from day to night, and they come in a stunning blue option, too!

$12
Amazon

Gold Huggie Small Hoop Earrings with Charm

These small hoop earrings come with a ton of different charm options, like these dainty and cute pearl ones.

One reviewer explains, "I adore these! I'm a big gold jewelry person and these are perfect! I've had these for over a year and they haven't gotten tarnished at all! I've worn them in the ocean and pool and they haven't gotten gross. Haven't worn them in the shower because I always take out my jewelry when I shower. These are super cute and you can style them with so much!"

$14
Amazon

Small Gold Hoop Earrings Set

This set of gold hoop earrings is super cute. You can mix and match them, stack them or wear them separately. They're currently on sale for under $20, and one reviewer shares, "I saw these earrings while searching jewelry and said I'd give them a try. Needless to say I wear them daily for work as a healthcare provider. They are simple but very pretty. Would recommend them for anyone, I bought silver set but they also have gold."

$21
$19
Amazon

Initial Stud Earrings

Add a personal touch to your everyday jewelry with these initial stud earrings. They come in rose gold, gold and silver, and they're all on sale for under $15 on Amazon right now.

$30
$13
Amazon

Spiral Hoop Twist Double Earrings

These spiral hoop twist earrings make it look like you have an additional piercing, minus the commitment or pain of one! One reviewer shares, "These are easy to put in, light weight and comfortable! Definitely gives the illusion of a double piercing without needing one."

$14
Amazon

PAVOI Sterling Silver, 14K Gold Plated, AAA+ Quality Handpicked Freshwater Cultured Stud Pearl Earrings

These freshwater cultured stud pearl earrings will become your go-to for everyday wear. They're elegant and dainty, and would look stunning worn on their own or stacked with other studs. They have over 5,500 positive reviews on Amazon!

$15
$13
Amazon

Long Tassel Pearl Dangle Earrings

These dainty and elegant pearl dangle earrings are adorable and affordable. They're made with AAA+ freshwater pearls, and would look totally stunning with an updo hairstyle.

$14
Amazon

Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Huggies Earrings

These stunning Kate Spade square huggies are so cute and affordable. They have tons of amazing reviews, one reviewer sharing, "So versatile bc they go with anything—dressy or casual. Small enough to not get in the way of using a phone, but big enough to notice. Love the spade-shaped back and it's very well made and sturdy. I may never wear another pair of earrings!"

$38
$28
Amazon

Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Pressed Flower Teardrop Earrings

These pressed flower teardrop earrings are simply stunning. They have over 6,400 positive reviews, and you can try them out before purchasing with Amazon's Try Before You Buy feature!

$37
Amazon

