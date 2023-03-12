Oscars 2023: Don’t Worry Darling, Florence Pugh Has Arrived in Daring Style

Watch : Florence Pugh and Ex Zach Braff Reunite on the Red Carpet

The red carpet looks just right for Miss Flo.

Florence Pugh went for it at the 2023 Oscars on March 12, stepping out on the red carpet in a draped beige Valentino gown with ruffled off-the-shoulder sleeves, worn with black shorts and dark platform heels. The Don't Worry Darling star had her blonde hair in a wavy up 'do and accessorized with Tiffany & Co jewelry, including a platinum diamond necklace and platinum earrings with pink tourmalines and diamonds.

As for the inspo behind the bold look? She told E! News' Laverne Cox on the red carpet that she's going for "a bit of romantic, a bit of punk, wearing some shorts," adding, "They're very short."

She noted she's rooting for Everything Everywhere All at Once tonight. "I went in and left feeling like I had just witnessed life in front of me," Florence said. "It was unbelievable."

Florence, 27, offered a style departure from her Goldilocks character from the 2022 Shrek spinoff Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which is nominated at the 2023 Oscars for Best Animated Feature Film. (Also nominated in the category are Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, The Sea Beast and Turning Red.)

Florence is known for her bold and controversial fashion choices—ranging from a boudoir-inspired dress to that sheer hot pink gown she wore last summer—but opted for a more classic style at the Academy Awards, where she's on hand to present trophies for Adapted and Original Screenplay later in the evening. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)