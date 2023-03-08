TikTokers Amelie Zilber and Blake Gray Break Up After 2 Years of Dating

Watch : Amelie Zilber's Guide to Minimal Sunkissed Makeup

Amelie Zilber and Blake Gray have logged off from their relationship.

The social media stars recently broke up after two years of dating, Amelie confirmed March 4 on TikTok. In the clip, the Grown-ish actress began chronicling her nighttime routine, before emotionally addressing their separation.

"Obviously, the elephant in the room," a teary-eyed Amelie shared. "I'm sure you guys have heard, or seen or whatever it may be. We really want to reiterate that we love each other so much. And, I'm not gonna cry, I really don't want him to get any hate and I don't want that for myself either."

Clarifying that "no one did anything wrong," Amelie, 20, explained why she and Blake, 22, called it quits after confirming their relationship in a December 2020 YouTube Vlog.

"It just happens that when you start dating someone, and you're young and you're together for a few years—you just grow up a little," she said. "You become different people."