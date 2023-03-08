TikTokers Amelie Zilber and Blake Gray Break Up After 2 Years of Dating

Amelie Zilber and Blake Gray have logged off from their relationship.
The social media stars recently broke up after two years of dating, Amelie confirmed March 4 on TikTok. In the clip, the Grown-ish actress began chronicling her nighttime routine, before emotionally addressing their separation.
"Obviously, the elephant in the room," a teary-eyed Amelie shared. "I'm sure you guys have heard, or seen or whatever it may be. We really want to reiterate that we love each other so much. And, I'm not gonna cry, I really don't want him to get any hate and I don't want that for myself either."
Clarifying that "no one did anything wrong," Amelie, 20, explained why she and Blake, 22, called it quits after confirming their relationship in a December 2020 YouTube Vlog.
"It just happens that when you start dating someone, and you're young and you're together for a few years—you just grow up a little," she said. "You become different people."
Amelie asked fans to "please just be nice to us" in the wake of the split, adding that "I'm gonna be a mess, but time heals all."
"So, that's my skin care routine," Amelie jokingly concluded her video. "All I do is that. I'm on accutane, so I have to just use moisturizer. I'm wishing you well, and I love you. Thank you for supporting us, and I'll see you soon."
In the clip's caption, Amelie said she "might not be myself" right now, but was "excited to take you along this new journey with me."
The post comes as the two shared statements announcing their breakup over the weekend, per People.
"We will always be there for each other and look fondly on the love we shared," they wrote on their respective Instagram Stories. "No one is at fault, and we came to this decision mutually."
Previously, Amelie gushed about Blake late February, telling E! News that the two make an effort to spend quality time with each other.
"We make sure to prioritize each other in our lives when we are available," she said in an interview published Feb. 25. "We've figured out a way that works for us. And I'm really grateful that we're both so open and receptive towards each other's needs."
Additionally, Amelie—who balances being an influencer with acting and studying at Georgetown University—dove into how it feels to have over millions of followers learning so much about her.
"I feel blessed that people care about me enough to want to follow my journey," she said. "And if they don't, that's OK. I'm not here to force anyone to care about my life. I put up the news and if people want to follow me because of that, all the better."
