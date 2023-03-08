Love Is Blind Season 4 Trailer Teases Breakdowns, Betrayal and a Very Dramatic Moment at the Altar

Watch : Love Is Blind Season 4: Meet the Cast

Love Is Blind is proving to be an eye-opening experience.

The trailer for the Seattle-based fourth season of the Netflix dating experiment show dropped on March 8, and it wasted no time in teasing out all the drama within its iconic pods.

"I made the wrong choice," a mystery male cast member says, "and now I'm going to propose to another woman."

And that's just the start!

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the upcoming season will see a whole new crop of hopeful romantics looking for love.

But before even entering her pod, Tiffany, a 37-year-old client lead recruiter, says, "I have doubts about being my age and not finding a person."

No place like a wildly popular dating show viewed by millions of people to figure things out!

Once inside, 36-year-old design director Brett has no problem getting vulnerable. "You can picture this great future with somebody," he says to a woman in a separate pod, "and then this person is gone."

After the successful couples emerge from the pods, however, it's not all smooth sailing for the newly-engaged pairs. As 33-year-old sales development manager Kwame tells Brett about his fiancée, "It's weird seeing her in person, bro."