Love Is Blind Season 4 Trailer Teases Breakdowns, Betrayal and a Very Dramatic Moment at the Altar

Love Is Blind is proving to be an eye-opening experience.
The trailer for the Seattle-based fourth season of the Netflix dating experiment show dropped on March 8, and it wasted no time in teasing out all the drama within its iconic pods.
"I made the wrong choice," a mystery male cast member says, "and now I'm going to propose to another woman."
And that's just the start!
Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the upcoming season will see a whole new crop of hopeful romantics looking for love.
But before even entering her pod, Tiffany, a 37-year-old client lead recruiter, says, "I have doubts about being my age and not finding a person."
No place like a wildly popular dating show viewed by millions of people to figure things out!
Once inside, 36-year-old design director Brett has no problem getting vulnerable. "You can picture this great future with somebody," he says to a woman in a separate pod, "and then this person is gone."
After the successful couples emerge from the pods, however, it's not all smooth sailing for the newly-engaged pairs. As 33-year-old sales development manager Kwame tells Brett about his fiancée, "It's weird seeing her in person, bro."
Kwame isn't the only one struggling. Zack, a 31-year-old criminal defense attorney, tells the rest of his male cast members, "I don't want to be in a marriage where your parents hate me. You know, Romeo and Juliet didn't work for a reason."
Don't bring Shakespeare into this, Zack!
And as the weddings get closer, Kwame is still in his feelings, admitting, "I feel as though I'm somebody who tends to compromise a lot."
Micah, a 27-year-old marketing manager, is also in her feelings, but she waits until she's at the altar to address them.
"In this moment," she tells her mystery fiancé, "the best thing I can do for us is give you the opportunity to answer first."
Nothing like waiting until the last minute.
The first five episodes of Love Is Blind season four drop March 24. The following three will premiere March 31, with the next three hitting the streamer April 7. The season finale drops April 14.