A Look at All the Celeb Couples Who Had to Work Together After Breaking Up

Once a Pogue, always a Pogue—even after a break-up.
That's the mindset Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline had when they filmed the third season of their hit Netflix series Outer Banks after ending their two-year relationship. While E! the couple called it quits in November 2021 and they've both moved on romantically—Stokes recently confirmed he's dating country singer Kelsey Ballerini, while Cline said she's "happily taken" after being linked to musician Jackson Guthy—that didn't prevent them from still bringing the spark with their on-screen counterparts, John B. and Sarah.
Of course, Stokes and Cline are far from the first TV co-stars to continue working together after ending their real-life romances. Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson famously got fictionally married on The O.C. after devastating fans with their split, while Penn Badgley recently opened up about how his relationship with Blake Lively "saved" him during their time on Gossip Girl.
Prepare for a stroll down memory lane as we look back on all of the TV co-stars who kept it profesh after splitting IRL: