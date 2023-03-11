A Look at All the Celeb Couples Who Had to Work Together After Breaking Up

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, Outer Banks

Despite their real-life breakup in November 2021, the Netflix stars are still Pogues for life.

Though Cline admitted that there were "some aspects" of playing Sarah—who is still very much dating Chase's John B on the show—that were different after their split, the actress told People that "at the end of the day, there's always been a safe space with the job."

"We've said from day one, our job is always to leave the show and the season better than when we left it last," Cline explained. "And everybody is still very much a family. Outer Banks has always been a family. And I'm just happy that we are able to remain professional."

As for Stokes, he revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he and Cline "made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first. No matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we're always going to honor the work."