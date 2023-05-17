13 Things to Pack if You're Traveling Alone for a Safe, Fun & Relaxing Solo Vacation

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no denying that taking a trip alone is a freeing experience. Solo trips can be a super relaxing and meditative excursion, but as important as it is to unwind on a vacay, it's equally important to travel safely.
That's why we searched all over for the solo travel essentials you need to add to your packing list, no matter your destination. Whether you're headed to a tropical destination to relax by the beach or want to take a camping trip to connect with nature, there's a few must-have items that every solo traveler should pack.
From safety alarms and filtered water bottles to portable door locks and more, this packing guide has all the items you can't forget to purchase before hitting the road or jet-setting.
What to pack for a solo trip:
What to pack for a solo trip:
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
The lululemon belt bag was made for on-the-go use, so it's especially handy for any upcoming travel plans you may have. The belt bag will allow you to travel hands-free and in style. You can wear it as a crossbody or around your waist, and it's spacious enough to fit your everyday essentials. It also comes in a ton of cute colors for just $38.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger
This small portable charger will be a life-saver when traveling alone. You'll also get tons of use out of it year-round. It has over 20,000 positive reviews on Amazon, one reviewer sharing, "I bought one of these and liked it so much that I got ones for my kids too. It's got a little bit of weight to it, which makes sense since it's a rechargeable battery. But it's small, lives comfortably in the bottom of my purse, and comes in very handy if I get stuck somewhere in need of a charge."
She’s Birdie–The Original Personal Safety Alarm for Women by Women
When traveling solo, you can never be too safe. This personal safety alarm is an affordable safety measure that is worth taking. You can loop it onto your keys or handbag for easy access, especially when walking alone during the day and night. It has a blaring alarm sound and strobe lights that aim to create a diversion in case of a threat.
One of the 7,900+ Amazon reviewers shares, "Alarm is quite loud and would easily draw attention. Easy enough to pull out the clip without being too easy to accidentally set it off. Plan to take to Europe as an additional measure for personal safety."
Addalock the Original Portable Door Lock by Rishon Enterprises Inc.
This portable door lock is perfect for traveling, and it's currently on sale for 44% off, so you should buy it while you can for just $18. It'll provide you with extra peace of mind when traveling alone.
One of the 15,000+ reviewers shares, "I bought this for my apartment and it works beautifully! I was looking for a lock that was easy to use, light weight, and able to travel with me if I need it to. Of course Amazon always has what I need. It's the best."
TSA Approved Luggage Travel Lock
This set of travel locks are a must-have to prevent any luggage break-ins. One reviewer shares, "I had these in my wishlist for long time, but I am so happy I finally purchased them. They work great and don't twist like the ones I had in your past. I also like that there is a release button rather than it automatically disengaging when the combination is correct."
Apple AirTag
We suggest keeping an Apple AirTag somewhere in your handbag, wallet and suitcase so that you can easily track your belongings down if they get stolen or lost!
Ytonet Travel Laptop Backpack
This travel backpack has lots of room for all your essentials, including electronics. Plus, it has a USB charging port so you can charge your tech on the go!
It has over 9,000 ratings on Amazon, one reviewer totally raving, "I used this as my bag on airplane. It fit perfectly under seat. With room to spare for my shoes. Many storage compartments inside and out. I was able to bring laptop (ipad) as well as pack many items for travel in bag. My purse also fit inside. Nice handle for carrying or use as backpack to have hands free. It sat nicely on top of my carry on bag. It has a strap on back you can slide over pop up handle on suitcase. Zipper compartments on front I put items in for ID and easy access to them when checking in at airport. This bag is sturdy material. Zippers are strong quality. I highly recommend."
Mini First Aid Kit, 110 Pieces
This mini first aid kit is travel-friendly, water resistant and comes with 110 pieces. It has over 5,000 positive reviews on Amazon, one reviewer saying, "I bought this to have as a travel first aid kit. I do not check bags when flying so I had this in my carry on and had no issues going through any security while traveling internationally. This is small and does not take up much room and has the essentials that you need. I have had to use this and I am happy that I had it."
LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle
Traveling with a reusable water bottle is not only sustainable, but traveling with one that has a built-in filter may also be a life-saver! This LifeStraw water filter bottle comes in a ton of colors on Amazon, and has a bunch of rave reviews.
One reviewer candidly shares, "I purchased this water filter/bottle before a trip to Belize. I was the only one in the group who did not have stomach problems after the trip."
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Fall Two Piece Outfit
Travel in style and comfort with this matching loungewear set. It's the perfect airport outfit because it has super soft, breathable material. One reviewer raves, "I've had this outfit in my bag for a while now. I received notice of the price drop, so I ordered. It is so CUTE, nice quality material for those relaxed days, or running to the ballpark, shopping, etc. Fit was true to size (medium). I absolutely love it!"
Mental Health Hardcover Journal
Pack this hardcover journal in your travel bag and treat yourself to a little self-reflection during your travels. Solo trips are a great way to get in tune with yourself, and journaling can be super therapeutic during the process!
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
When you're traveling through art museums, coffee shops, parks and more during your travels, these headphones will definitely come to use. Music always makes a moment more enjoyable, after all. You can snag these wireless on-ear headphones by Beats from Amazon for $124 instead of the usual $200 price.
Reebok Women's Club C Walking Shoe
You obviously need a reliable and cute pair of walking shoes to get you through your travels. These Reebok walking shoes are not only super trendy, but comfortable, too! You can snag them from Amazon in a bunch of different colorways. They'll pair nicely with any outfit while you're traveling.
