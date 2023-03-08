Bindi Irwin Undergoes Surgery for Endometriosis After 10 Years of Pain

Watch : Bindi Irwin Shares Photo After Endometriosis Surgery

Bindi Irwin is opening up about her private medical journey.

Steve Irwin's daughter recently penned a candid letter on Instagram regarding the health problems—including an endometriosis diagnosis—she's experienced for over a decade, but hasn't publicly detailed until now.

Posting a photo of herself hospitalized and wearing medical garments, Bindi said she recently decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis, a disorder that occurs when tissue grows outside the uterus lining, which can prompt severe pain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"For 10yrs I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea," the 24-year-old captioned her March 7 post. "Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road."

Bindi, who shares 23-month-old daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell, initially just tried to "function through the pain" until friend Leslie Mosier set her "on a path of regaining my life."

"Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn't live like I was," Bindi said. "Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain."