Judy Blume Forever Trailer Will Leave You Blubbering With Nostalgia

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

Judy Blume is far more than just a children's book author.

In the trailer for Prime Video's documentary Judy Blume Forever, premiering April 21, the generational impact of the beloved writer—whose list of works includes Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret and Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing—is explored in depth.

As it turns out, it all started with a simple request.

"My daughter said, ‘Mother, couldn't you write a book about teenagers who fall in love and do it and nobody has to die?'" Judy says in the trailer. "And I thought, ‘Yes!'"

Judy explains that her literary ability allowed her to express things that otherwise proved elusive.

"I grew up as a good girl with a bad girl lurking inside," she reveals. "So by the time I started to write, I really had a lot to get out. I could be fearless in my writing in a way that maybe I wasn't always in my life."