Judy Blume Forever Trailer Will Leave You Blubbering With Nostalgia

Judy Blume is far more than just a children's book author.
In the trailer for Prime Video's documentary Judy Blume Forever, premiering April 21, the generational impact of the beloved writer—whose list of works includes Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret and Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing—is explored in depth.
As it turns out, it all started with a simple request.
"My daughter said, ‘Mother, couldn't you write a book about teenagers who fall in love and do it and nobody has to die?'" Judy says in the trailer. "And I thought, ‘Yes!'"
Judy explains that her literary ability allowed her to express things that otherwise proved elusive.
"I grew up as a good girl with a bad girl lurking inside," she reveals. "So by the time I started to write, I really had a lot to get out. I could be fearless in my writing in a way that maybe I wasn't always in my life."
The trailer features interviews with some of Judy's most famous fans, including Molly Ringwald, who says, "Everything I learned about sex or crushes, I learned from Judy."
Girls creator Lena Dunham expresses a similar sentiment, gushing, "She allowed young women to be as complicated and messy and funny as we are."
Over the course of her illustrious career, the now 85-year-old Judy received countless fan letters from her legions of devoted fans—which she always made a point to respond to.
"Kids opened up to me in a way that they couldn't to their parents," she says. "And I would answer."
Judy's influence has also inspired an entire new generation of authors, including Ghost author Jason Reynolds.
"I don't think that Judy Blume wrote her books to be timeless," Jason says in the trailer. "I think she wrote her books to be timely. And they were so timely that they became timeless."
Judy Blume Forever, produced by Imagine Documentaries, drops April 21 on Prime Video.