All These Viral, Must-See Moments From the 2023 Award Season Deserve Their Own Trophy

Award season is worth every like, share and retweet.
And this year is no different. Indeed, 2023 has had no shortage of iconic occurrences throughout its series of awards shows. After all, this year has gifted us Ariana DeBose's incredibly catchy BAFTAs rap, yet another Ben Affleck meme, a sweet reunion between exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles as well as Austin Butler's response to his apparently changed voice.
Other noteworthy moments? Well, there was the time Michelle Yeoh told the Golden Globes musicians to "shut up, please" while accepting an award as they began to play music over her speech. And then there was Beyoncé, who trended online for not being there to give a speech during her first Grammy win of the night thanks to traffic. Rest assured, she eventually made it—and became the most awarded artist in Grammys history.
Through torrential rain and seemingly endless traffic, viral-worthy moments never miss an awards show. To see some of the ones deserving of their very own trophy from 2023's award season, keep reading.