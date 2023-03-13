All These Viral, Must-See Moments From the 2023 Award Season Deserve Their Own Trophy

When Ariana DeBose Did The Thing With a Viral Rap

It was the rap heard around the world thanks to social media. Ariana DeBose opened the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards with a performance that quickly went viral due to a series of creative rhymes dedicated to some of the female nominees. While the performance was met with both criticism and praise, Ariana later responded to the virality of it all by noting she accomplished her goal of uplifting women with her words.

"That was the assignment, like, 'Come celebrate women,'' Ariana said on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show. "I was like, 'Absolutely!' And we did that, and it was fun."