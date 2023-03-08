Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and More Receive 2023 CMT Music Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : CMT Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Carrie Underwood & More

Everything is bigger in Texas—including country music award shows.

On March 8, CMT unveiled the star-studded nominations for the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Lainey Wilson leads the list with four deserving noms, including the highly coveted Video of the Year award for her and HARDY's collaboration "wait in the truck." Meanwhile, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll each received an impressive three nominations.

Every winner will be selected by fans, who can vote online today. The winners will be announced when Kane and Kelsea Ballerini host the show April 2 live on CBS.

This year's nominations come after Kelsea had some big news to share when she surprised Carrie Underwood and her fans in Texas. While appearing onstage at a November 2022 tour stop, the country singer revealed some scoop about the show.

"For the first time ever, the CMT Music Awards are going to be at the Moody Center," Kelsea shared from the iconic venue. "I can't wait to come back as your host and it only feels right to have our first performer be Carrie."