Tom Brady Has the Purrfect Response to Rumors of His NFL Return

Watch : See Tom Brady's Response to Rumors of an NFL Return

When it comes to Tom Brady's retirement, the ruling on the field stands.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently shut down rumors that he would return to the sport following his second retirement announcement in early February. And his explanation: he's too busy with his post-retirement job as a kitten wrangler.

As Tom wrote on Twitter, "Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter."

In fact, the kitten in question—a Siamese mix named Poke—made recently an appearance on his Instagram when his 9-year-old daughter Vivian adorably took over her dad's social media on Feb. 27.

"Poke is my name," the first post on Tom's Instagram Story read, accompanied by a snap of the tiny feline. "Drinking out of Vivi's water is my game."

Another photo showed Poke sleeping, as well as Vivian clarifying that it was her who was behind the sweet images. "Nap time!!!" the post read. "(Btw This is Vivi on dad's phone)."