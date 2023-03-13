Lady Gaga Just Took Our Breath Away on the Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Always remember us this way: Obsessed with Lady Gaga.
The "Telephone" singer gave a million reasons for our jaws to drop at the Oscars 2023 red carpet in a black Versace gown, the same dress that Gigi Hadid rocked on the runway at Versace's fall-winter 2023 fashion show. Gaga completed the sheer and sexy look with a bold red lip and a smokey eye.
But Gaga isn't just here to rock the red carpet. The 36-year-old might be taking home a trophy as she is up for the Best Original Song award with co-writer Bloodpop for "Hold My Hand" in Top Gun: Maverick.
Others nominated in the category are Diane Warren for "Applause" in Tell It like a Woman; Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson for "Lift Me Up" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose for "Naatu Naatu" in RRR; and Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski for "This Is A Life" in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Back in April, before Top Gun: Maverick had landed in theaters, Lady Gaga sent anticipation soaring when she teased just how much "Hold My Hand" means to her.
"I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours," she wrote on Instagram April 27. "I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes."
She added, "This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I've wanted you to hear it for so long."
While finishing "Hold My Hand" took some time, it's safe to say it was worth the wait. Tom Cruise, who produced and starred in Top Gun: Maverick, exclusively told E! News in May that Gaga's song "opened up doors for this film."
"['Hold My Hand'] matches and brings a level of cinematic emotion to this," he said. "When I heard it, I was like, ‘You're over there, we're over here, and somehow, we are telling the same story here,' and it just works in a way that took those moments and they became more transcendent. So, I just think she's a force of nature, and I love Gaga."
Like her song, tonight's red carpet look is simply a masterpiece.