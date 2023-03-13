Lady Gaga Just Took Our Breath Away on the Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Watch : 2023 Oscar Nominations: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

Always remember us this way: Obsessed with Lady Gaga.

The "Telephone" singer gave a million reasons for our jaws to drop at the Oscars 2023 red carpet in a black Versace gown, the same dress that Gigi Hadid rocked on the runway at Versace's fall-winter 2023 fashion show. Gaga completed the sheer and sexy look with a bold red lip and a smokey eye.

But Gaga isn't just here to rock the red carpet. The 36-year-old might be taking home a trophy as she is up for the Best Original Song award with co-writer Bloodpop for "Hold My Hand" in Top Gun: Maverick.

Others nominated in the category are Diane Warren for "Applause" in Tell It like a Woman; Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson for "Lift Me Up" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose for "Naatu Naatu" in RRR; and Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski for "This Is A Life" in Everything Everywhere All at Once.