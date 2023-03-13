Lady Gaga Just Took Our Breath Away on the Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Lady Gaga did not disappoint with her stunning attire on the Oscars 2023 red carpet. See the singer, who is nominated for Best Original Song, arrive in style.

Always remember us this way: Obsessed with Lady Gaga.

The "Telephone" singer gave a million reasons for our jaws to drop at the Oscars 2023 red carpet in a black Versace gown, the same dress that Gigi Hadid rocked on the runway at Versace's fall-winter 2023 fashion show. Gaga completed the sheer and sexy look with a bold red lip and a smokey eye.

But Gaga isn't just here to rock the red carpet. The 36-year-old might be taking home a trophy as she is up for the Best Original Song award with co-writer Bloodpop for "Hold My Hand" in Top Gun: Maverick.

Others nominated in the category are Diane Warren for "Applause" in Tell It like a Woman; TemsRihannaRyan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson for "Lift Me Up" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose for "Naatu Naatu" in RRR; and Ryan LottDavid Byrne and Mitski for "This Is A Life" in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Oscars 2023: Stars React to Their Nominations

Back in April, before Top Gun: Maverick had landed in theaters, Lady Gaga sent anticipation soaring when she teased just how much "Hold My Hand" means to her.

"I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours," she wrote on Instagram April 27. "I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes."

She added, "This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I've wanted you to hear it for so long."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

While finishing "Hold My Hand" took some time, it's safe to say it was worth the wait. Tom Cruise, who produced and starred in Top Gun: Maverick, exclusively told E! News in May that Gaga's song "opened up doors for this film." 

"['Hold My Hand'] matches and brings a level of cinematic emotion to this," he said. "When I heard it, I was like, ‘You're over there, we're over here, and somehow, we are telling the same story here,' and it just works in a way that took those moments and they became more transcendent. So, I just think she's a force of nature, and I love Gaga."

Like her song, tonight's red carpet look is simply a masterpiece. To see every star arrive at the 2023 Oscars, keep reading…

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna

In Alaïa

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In Louis Vuitton

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In Vera Wang with REZA jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

In Valentino with Chopard jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield

In Fendi with David Yurman jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Christian Dior Couture with Moussaieff 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In Dolce & Gabbana

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tems

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

In Louis Vuitton

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nazanin Boniadi

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In Lanvin with Nikos Koulis jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Austin Butler

In Saint Laurent

View More Photos From Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
