Jon Bernthal to Reprise His Role as the Punisher in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again

Watch : How Well Did She-Hulk Stars Know Their Marvel History?

Jon Bernthal is on the revenge trail again.

The actor will reprise his role as the Punisher—a.k.a. Frank Castle—in Disney+'s upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He previously starred as the ruthless vigilante on the second season of Netflix's Daredevil before getting his own spinoff.

Bernthal's casting helps to clarify eyebrow-raising comments made by Rosario Dawson—who appeared as Claire Temple on Daredevil and later reprised the role on Jessica Jones and Iron Fist.

"I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again so I feel like it's my second chance," Dawson said during an appearance at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo Aug. 7. "It's the only one of the shows that I wasn't in and I love Jon Bernthal so let's all make it happen collectively, guys."

Later that same day, Dawson realized the error of her ways, tweeting, "I can't be trusted…! Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you're told what you want to hear…"

So, while an appearance on a Punisher series isn't in the cards—at least for now—there's still room for her character to come face-to-face with Castle on Born Again.

Hey, a Marvel fan can dream.