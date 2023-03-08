E!'s Celebrity Prank Wars Trailer Teases Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart Fooling Your Favorite Stars

Watch : Celebrity Prank Wars Premieres April 6th on E!

Hollywood BFFs better watch their backs.

Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart are on a mission to trick some of your favorite famous faces on the new E! series Celebrity Prank Wars.

"There's nothing besties do better than pranking each other, and that's why we created Celebrity Prank Wars," the two announce in the just-released trailer above, "the show where we help our famous friends pull off the most elaborate, unexpected, adrenaline-pumping and eye-opening pranks."

Co-hosted and executive produced by the duo, who have quite a history of pranking each other, each episode will feature stars concocting hilarious pranks to fool their Hollywood pals.

Joel McHale, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, Robin Thicke, Anthony Anderson, Lil Jon, Chance the Rapper, Ludacris and T.I. are just some of the celebs who will make fans LOL this season with jaw-dropping stunts.

And judging by the wild first look, expect slime, fake explosions, car crashes and countless shocking reveals resulting in priceless reactions from both the pranksters and prankees.