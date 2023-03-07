Jason Sudeikis Teases Ted Lasso's Future Beyond Season 3

Could we be getting some extra time with Ted Lasso after all?
Ahead of the season three premiere of the Apple TV+ series on March 15, star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis acknowledged the show's inevitable conclusion now that it's reaching the end of its three-season arc. And he's well aware that fans are clamoring for more.
"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," he told Deadline in an interview published March 6. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet—that being season three—it's flattering."
However, Sudeikis can't help but wonder if fans will change their mind after the whole season is out.
"Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it,'" he continued. "But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."
Ted Lasso season three will follow AFC Richmond as they deal with the fallout of Nick Mohammed's Nate the Great abandoning them for another club. While co-star and writer Brett Goldstein suggested in June that the show would end with season three as initially planned, Apple TV+ has not confirmed an upcoming series finale.
Still, Sudeikis is aware that people want more from his cast—which also includes Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Anthony Head, Cristo Fernández, Toheeb Jimoh, Brendan Hunt and Juno Temple—and he's prepared to give it to them.
"We've set the table for all sorts of folks… to get to watch the further telling of these stories," the SNL alum explained. "Again, I can't help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It's really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what's gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it's a different avenue is lovely."
In fact, even the cast isn't quite done with the Ted Lasso universe, as Jimoh wants his own spinoff for his character, Sam. And he even has some ideas.
"I keep trying to pitch this to them," the actor exclusively told E! News in August. "People keep laughing. But I'm being serious, bro. I want a show with Sam in the restaurant on Apple TV. Let's make it happen!"
See if Ted Lasso scores a hat-trick with its third season, premiering March 15 on Apple TV+.
But until then, read up on everything we know about season three, below...