Jason Sudeikis Teases Ted Lasso's Future Beyond Season 3

Could we be getting some extra time with Ted Lasso after all?

Ahead of the season three premiere of the Apple TV+ series on March 15, star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis acknowledged the show's inevitable conclusion now that it's reaching the end of its three-season arc. And he's well aware that fans are clamoring for more.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," he told Deadline in an interview published March 6. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet—that being season three—it's flattering."

However, Sudeikis can't help but wonder if fans will change their mind after the whole season is out.

"Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it,'" he continued. "But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

Ted Lasso season three will follow AFC Richmond as they deal with the fallout of Nick Mohammed's Nate the Great abandoning them for another club. While co-star and writer Brett Goldstein suggested in June that the show would end with season three as initially planned, Apple TV+ has not confirmed an upcoming series finale.