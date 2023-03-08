All the Bombshells Explored in Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Warning: This story discusses child sexual abuse

There was once a time when "Jared from Subway" brought something else to mind.

The striking imagery of a college senior named Jared Fogle showing off the enormous pants he used to wear before he lost 245 pounds in a year while subsisting mainly on Subway sandwiches resulted in a viral ad campaign for the fast-food chain in 2000.

Fogle, aka "The Subway Guy," became a daytime-talk-show-visiting, motivational-speaking, everyman-with-a-story-you-can-really-get-behind celebrity. He started The Jared Foundation to combat childhood obesity and visited schools all over the country. South Park started parodying him as early as 2002. He appeared as himself (and was spoofed) on Saturday Night Live. And Subway continued to feature him in commercials for years.

Until July 2015. The company cut ties with Fogle after the FBI raided his Indiana home in connection with the arrest of Russell C. Taylor, the longtime executive director of his foundation, on child pornography charges.