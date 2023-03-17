How Marie Antoinette Shows the Royal's Makeup Practices: From Lead Poisoning to a Pigeon Face Wash

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

A show about the last queen of France is guaranteed to bring the high tea.

Marie Antoinette, a new series airing on PBS on March 19, explores Maria Antonia's betrothal to Louis-Auguste—the soon-to-be crowned king of France—and the glitzy, glamorous and grandiose life they lived before they were guillotined during the French Revolution.

But ahead of Marie taking her final breath, she was viewed as, er, drop dead gorgeous. After all, she earned the title of the queen of style. So, how was the late royal's je ne sais quoi encapsulated on the show? Head makeup artist Mathilde Humeau turned to the history books, using them as a palette to transform actress Emilia Schüle into the enchanting queen.

"The period called for makeup," Mathilde exclusively told E! News. "It was a luxury for the upper class. The more makeup you wore, the more affluent you were. I believe for this reason she would have chosen to use makeup to amplify her beauty. This alone would have been an advantage within the gossipy court of Louis XV."