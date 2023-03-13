Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh and More Celebrate at Oscars 2023 After-Parties

Watch : 2023 Oscar Nominations: BIGGEST Snubs and Surprises

Oscars 2023 may officially be over but that was just the start of the night for some of your favorite stars.

The 95th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, and as expected host Jimmy Kimmel brought definitely brought the laughs for his third time as the annual show's emcee.

As far as the stars in the building? Most of Hollywood came out to celebrate the biggest films from 2022 including Halle Berry, Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors and Florence Pugh to name a few.

Not to mention, this year's nominees including Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Williams, Austin Butler and more showed up and showed out after landing nominations in their respective categories.

And as for the actors seen celebrating one of the year's biggest nights in film?