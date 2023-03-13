Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh and More Celebrate at Oscars 2023 After-Parties

After Oscars 2023 came to a close, some celebs including Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh were seen celebrating their night. Read on for all the must-see pics from the evening's after-parties.

By Kisha Forde Mar 13, 2023 12:37 PMTags
AwardsOscarsPartiesCelebrities
Watch: 2023 Oscar Nominations: BIGGEST Snubs and Surprises

Oscars 2023 may officially be over but that was just the start of the night for some of your favorite stars.

The 95th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, and as expected host Jimmy Kimmel brought definitely brought the laughs for his third time as the annual show's emcee.

As far as the stars in the building? Most of Hollywood came out to celebrate the biggest films from 2022 including Halle Berry, Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors and Florence Pugh to name a few.

Not to mention, this year's nominees including Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Williams, Austin Butler and more showed up and showed out after landing nominations in their respective categories.

And as for the actors seen celebrating one of the year's biggest nights in film?

photos
Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

Read on for the pics of Brendan FraserMichelle Yeoh and more who were spotted having a good time at the show's after parties...

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Angela Bassett

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star looked regal as she attended the Oscars 2023 Governors Ball After Party, which featured an exclusive specialty bar experience crafted by Don Julio.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star couldn't help but celebrate his first Oscar win in a major way at the Governors Ball, which had Don Julio as its partner for sixth consecutive year.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser is all smiles as he held tight to his first-ever Academy Award at the Governors Ball after-party.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis

Suffice to say, Jamie Lee Curtis was still shocked at everything that happened at Oscars 2023, where she nabbed her first Academy Award. The actress was seen clutching her Oscar at the Governors Ball, an event that had drinks crafted by Don Julio.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser

Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser gave everyone the feels everywhere all at once when the two Oscar winners embraced at the Governors Ball.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Ruth Carter

Ruth E. Carter was more than happy to tout her second Oscar as she arrived at the Governors Ball. With her win at Oscars 2023, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume designer made history as the first black woman to win multiple Oscars in any category.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Brian Tyree Henry

The Academy Award nominee was all smiles at the Governors Ball after Oscars 2023.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose, who stunned in her all-white ensemble, was seen striking a pose at the Oscars 2023 Governors Ball.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Sofia Carson, Diane Warren

The actress and notable songwriter, who performed together during Oscars 2023, both shined bright at the Governors Ball.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Seth Rogen, Lauren Miller

The Pineapple Express alum and his wife, Lauren, who had a glamorous couple date night at the Governors Ball, were seen posing for a few pics.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Jonathan Wang, Anni Sternisko

The Everything Everywhere All at Once producer, who alongside his cast won an Oscar for Best Picture, grinned from ear to ear as held up his trophy and struck a pose with his wife, Anni.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Winnie Harlow

The model, who wore a stunning yellow ensemble for the occasion, was seen celebrating after Oscars 2023 at the Governors Ball.

Trending Stories

1

We’re Stuck on Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber’s Oscars 2023 Date Night

2

Hailey Bieber Turns Heads at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

3

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

Watch E!'s 2023 Oscars After Party Sunday, March 12, at 11:30 p.m. on E! after the 2023 Academy Awards telecast on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

Trending Stories

1

We’re Stuck on Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber’s Oscars 2023 Date Night

2

Hailey Bieber Turns Heads at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

3

Oscars 2023 Winners: The Complete List

4

Emily Ratajkowski's Sheer Oscar Night Gown Is Her Riskiest Look Yet

5

See All the Fashion From the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party