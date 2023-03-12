These Photos of Bennifer and More at the 2003 Oscars Will Cause Severe Nostalgia

In celebration of the 2023 Oscars March 12 at the Dolby Theatre, we're taking a look back at what the red carpet look like 20 years ago. See pics of Halle Berry, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and more.

By Kisha Forde Mar 12, 2023 8:00 AMTags
This was Bennifer 1.0.

Back in 2003, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the it couple turning heads when they walked the red carpet at the 2003 Oscars.

And if that image of the then-newly engaged pair doesn't serve as the ultimate throwback, there's more where that came from.
 
Halle Berry and her now ex-husband Eric Benét—they divorced in 2005—also stunned as they stepped out hand-in-hand. Not to mention, Diane Lane and Josh Brolin, who got engaged just a few months after the March 2003 ceremony, also made the 75th Academy Awards their date night.
 
However, it wasn't just couples who took over the red carpet, as winners Nicole Kidman and Catherine Zeta-Jones also stunned. Meanwhile, nominee Queen Latifah also stole the show with her gorgeous soft blue look.

But, enough from us. Ahead of the 2023 Oscars March 12, read on for a look back at what the Academy Awards looked like two decades ago…

JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

For her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in the psychological drama The Hours the actress nabbed a win for Best Actress.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones

The star, who was pregnant at the time with her and Michael Douglas' daughter Carys Zeta, took home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Chicago.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Halle Berry & Eric Benét

Halle—who won an Oscar the year before for her work in Monster's Ball—attended the 2003 Oscars with then-husband Eric Benét. Later that night, she was surprised by an unscripted kiss onstage from Adrien Brody after she presented him his award.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Jennifer Garner

The Alias star lit up the red carpet with her light blue floor-length gown. The following year she began dating Ben Affleck, who attended the ceremony with his then-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

Four months after getting engaged (the first time), J. Lo and Ben Affleck—a.k.a Bennifer—attended the 75th Academy Awards together. It was also the same year that their movie, Gigli, hit theaters. Alas, that September the two called off their wedding….but 20 years later, the rest (including their reconciliation and recent marriage) is history.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Hilary Swank

The Academy Award winner—who won her second Oscar the following year for her role in Million Dollar Baby—was pretty in pink during the 2003 ceremony.

JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images
Denzel Washington & Pauletta Washington

After winning an Oscar the year before for his leading role in the crime thriller, Training Day, the actor graced the red carpet with his wife of 20 years.

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Queen Latifah

For her appearance, the "U.N.I.T.Y" rapper turned heads in a soft blue off-shoulder gown. That year, the Chicago star was nominated alongside Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, Kathy Bates and fellow co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones for Best Supporting Actress.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Diane Lane & Josh Brolin

Diane Lane was seen striking a pose on the red carpet with her then-boyfriend Josh Brolin. The Unfaithful actress earned a nomination that year for Best Actress for her role.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Salma Hayek & Ed Norton

Another pair that had the ceremony double as a glamorous date night? Nominee Salma Hayek—up for Best Actress for her role in the film Frida—and her then-boyfriend Ed Norton. (The two parted ways later that year.)

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Kate Hudson

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress wore a dazzling cream gown, complete with stunning chandelier earrings for the big night.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Cameron Diaz

The Charlie's Angels star posed for pics on the red carpet while wearing an all-black Prada gown.

E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

