These Photos of Bennifer and More at the 2003 Oscars Will Cause Severe Nostalgia

This was Bennifer 1.0.

Back in 2003, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were the it couple turning heads when they walked the red carpet at the 2003 Oscars.

And if that image of the then-newly engaged pair doesn't serve as the ultimate throwback, there's more where that came from.



Halle Berry and her now ex-husband Eric Benét—they divorced in 2005—also stunned as they stepped out hand-in-hand. Not to mention, Diane Lane and Josh Brolin, who got engaged just a few months after the March 2003 ceremony, also made the 75th Academy Awards their date night.



However, it wasn't just couples who took over the red carpet, as winners Nicole Kidman and Catherine Zeta-Jones also stunned. Meanwhile, nominee Queen Latifah also stole the show with her gorgeous soft blue look.

But, enough from us. Ahead of the 2023 Oscars March 12, read on for a look back at what the Academy Awards looked like two decades ago…