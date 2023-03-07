Christine Taylor Reveals What Led to Reconciliation With Ben Stiller After 2017 Breakup

Watch : How Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Reconnected After Breakup

This love story is really, really, ridiculously sweet.

Christine Taylor shared how she and Ben Stiller—who tied the knot in 2000—reunited during the COVID-19 pandemic after separating in 2017.

"We got married very quickly after meeting each other," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show March 7, taking fans back to the beginning of the couple's journey. "We knew each other six months, got engaged, married within the year and had Ella that next year."

The duo—who share the 20-year-old as well as son Quinlin, 17—always put family first. But in the world of show biz, Christine noted how easy it is to fall into separate paths.

"I think Ben and I both started to grow in different directions," the Hey Dude actress continued. "And when we made the decision to separate, it was not something we wanted to talk publicly about or took lightly."

The verdict: Find out what was best for them at "this chapter in our lives."

"That's going back three or four years," the Brady Bunch Movie alum said. "And during that time apart, we got to know who we are."