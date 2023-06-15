Dylan Sprouse and Supermodel Barbara Palvin Are Engaged After 5 Years of Dating

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are taking their suite life to the next level.
The couple is officially engaged after nearly five years of dating, confirming their latest chapter with respective Instagram posts shared June 15. Their celebratory messages coincided with a joint V Magazine interview, where the two revealed the Banana Split star actually popped the question in September 2022.
"I knew we were building this story up," Barbara told the outlet on June 15. "So, I'm very happy that we ended up doing it our way."
The couple first sparked engagement rumors at the Mammoth Film Festival in March, when Barbara was spotted wearing a giant diamond ring on that finger while supporting Dylan at a screening of his upcoming movie The Duel. However, they kept their status on the down-low while in the snow.
What has always been clear since the pair started dating in 2018 is their love for one another. And it all began when Dylan slid into Barbara's DMs, asking to hang out while he was visiting New York.
While she didn't respond for six months, Barbara has a theory as to why she didn't rush to meet the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star. "I took my time," she told W Magazine in February 2019. "I knew I wasn't in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more."
The pair would proceed to make their status known by going Instagram official in August 2018, and made their red carpet debut as a couple one month later at a New York Fashion Week party. But despite glam outings in the Big Apple, the pair prove less is more when it comes to date night.
"Honestly, we're pretty low-key," Dylan told E! News in 2019. "We like watching anime and chilling inside and eating ice cream together. That's kind of our thing."
Barbara reiterated her preferred not-so-fancy date night when celebrating Dylan's birthday. "The funniest, the handsomest, the bestest guy who ever walked the Earth, my partner in all board and video games, the Naruto to my Sasuke," she wrote on Instagram in 2021. "I love you.
But these two don't just wait for birthdays to celebrate their love. When it's time to mark a major accomplishment, they are there for each other.
When Barbara became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2019, Dylan was quick to congratulate the model on Instagram. "Proud of all the work you've done leading up to this and here's to more years of success," he shared, "and a little less Ben and Jerry's ice cream."
As for Barbara, you can find her supporting Dylan at his movie premieres—when she's not gushing about him to the biggest fashion magazines.
"I feel like I found the perfect guy," she told Vogue Australia in 2019. "He's very kind and gentle…That's what I do on my day off: I spend it with the people I love and I'm very much in love right now."