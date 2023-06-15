Dylan Sprouse and Supermodel Barbara Palvin Are Engaged After 5 Years of Dating

Watch : Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Are Moving to Los Angeles?!

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are taking their suite life to the next level.

The couple is officially engaged after nearly five years of dating, confirming their latest chapter with respective Instagram posts shared June 15. Their celebratory messages coincided with a joint V Magazine interview, where the two revealed the Banana Split star actually popped the question in September 2022.

"I knew we were building this story up," Barbara told the outlet on June 15. "So, I'm very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

The couple first sparked engagement rumors at the Mammoth Film Festival in March, when Barbara was spotted wearing a giant diamond ring on that finger while supporting Dylan at a screening of his upcoming movie The Duel. However, they kept their status on the down-low while in the snow.

What has always been clear since the pair started dating in 2018 is their love for one another. And it all began when Dylan slid into Barbara's DMs, asking to hang out while he was visiting New York.