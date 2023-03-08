15 Instagram-Worthy Vacation Rentals & Hotels for Every Kind of Aesthetic

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's one thing about us, it's that we love planning trips. From organized packing lists to destination guides, there's nothing that excites us more than vacation planning, especially with spring break right around the corner. If you don't feel the same way, just consider us your digital trip-planning bestie and refer to our spring break trip planning and packing guides. Let us do the work for you!
Usually, the hardest part of planning a trip is finding a picture-perfect place to stay. With so many vacation rental sites that have countless listings, it can be especially difficult to narrow down the very best place to stay for your upcoming trip. There's simply so much to consider, including the price, location, amenities, availability, aesthetic and, well, the list goes on. That's why we rounded up 15 of our favorite vacation rentals and hotels that fit all sorts of aesthetics. From contemporary hotels in the heart of NYC for a plazacore vibe to secluded treehouse cabins for an outdoorsy gorpcore aesthetic, our guide has some of the most IG-worthy places to stay all over the states.
Continue below to check out the dreamiest escapes for every aesthetic in beautiful locations like California, New York, Florida and more.
Rentals for the Cottagecore Aesthetic
Oceanfront Cottage with Private Deck, Firepit, Amazing Views - Minutes to Town
Located in Fort Bragg, California, this oceanfront cottage is a cozy destination that is perfect for two. It has a private deck, firepit and stunning views that make for the perfect vacation rental for a romantic and relaxing getaway. The studio-style cottage has one bathroom, a kitchenette with a mini-fridge, coffee maker, teapot and microwave, free WiFi, private gated parking and more.
Charming Cottage in North Park
This charming cottage located in North Park in San Diego, California, is dreamy and beautiful. It's surrounded by a ton of trendy restaurants, shops, wine bars, coffee shops and a bunch of other downtown hotspots. The rental has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sleeps up to three people. It also has a kitchen, living room, deck/patio, laundry room and more! Reviewers call it a "cozy cottage" with "everything we needed."
The Redwood in Oregon Wine Country
Head to Oregon Wine Country and stay in The Redwood, a one bedroom, one bathroom cottage-style home that has a kitchen, living room and super cute patio with a BBQ. Guests can expect to find a local treat and ground coffee to brew the perfect cup. It's a beautiful, relaxing spot in a quiet neighborhood and a 15 minute walk from McMinnville, where there are a bunch of shops, restaurants, wine tasting, coffee shops and more.
Rentals for the Plazacore Aesthetic
Moxy NYC Times Square, a Marriott Hotel
The Moxy NYC is located in Manhattan, and is a five minute walk from Times Square, Broadway and more. It's surrounded by a ton of shops and restaurants, and has beautiful rooms and amenities. It has a contemporary-style lobby, fitness facility and a stunning rooftop terrace.
New York City Studio
This NYC studio in East Village is cozy, comfy and quiet. It's walking distance from city hotspots like Union Square, Washington Square Park, NYU and Madison Park. A unique perk is its jacuzzi tub and steam room that will offer you total rest and relaxation. It also gets lots of natural light, as it looks out to the backyard of the building.
Arlo NoMad
The Arlo NoMad is a stunning hotel in the heart of NYC. It's walk distance from the Empire State Building, Broadway, Times Square and more, so you can take in all the landmarks of New York during your stay. It has a rooftop bar that is totally Instagram-worthy, as are the views from each room!
Rentals for the Gorpcore Aesthetic
Updated Tahoe Home with Hot Tub On Bus Route to Stateline & Skiing
This cabin home on Lake Tahoe has a private hot tub, furnished deck to relax on and a shed with summer and winter gear. The one bedroom home has a living area, kitchen and dining area and one bathroom, along with a washer and dryer. Reviewers call the property "perfect" and "spotless."
One Of A Kind Treehouse On The Genesee River
This unique treehouse cabin in Rushford Lake, New York, is the perfect outdoorsy destination for the nature-lover. The property has private river access where you can hiking or fishing, and an abundance of wildlife sightings. It has two bedrooms, including one full size bed and a bunk bed, a wraparound balcony and lots of natural light. It's truly a one-of-a-kind property!
Luxury Mountain Cabin w/ Furnished Deck + Views!
This luxury mountain cabin takes glamping to another level. It's a stunning home with breathtaking views and a furnished deck where you can take it all in. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and sleeps up to six people. The Mount Lemmon home is minutes from incredible hiking trails, so it's perfect for any outdoorsy folk!
Rentals for the Coastal Grandmother Aesthetic
2-Story Gulf-Front Townhome Across From Beach Access
Feel the ocean breeze in your hair during your stay at this gulf-front townhome in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. It has a large living and dining area with a kitchen, and a deck/patio where you can enjoy an ocean sunset. It has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and sleeps up to eight people. You can take scenic drives, enjoy water activities, shopping and more.
Oceanfront on Dry Sandy Carbon Beach - Sandpiper
Round up your closest friends and head over to this stunning beachfront home in Malibu, California. The hidden gem has one bedroom and one bathroom, and sleeps up to four people. The selling point of this rental are the perfect, unobstructed views of Catalina Island and coastline views of the Santa Monica Bay to Palos Verdes. It's walking distance from the Malibu Pier, Surfrider Beach, tons of shops, restaurants, surfing lessons and more.
Sonder The Beacon | Queen Room
This Queen Room at The Beacon is right across Santa Monica Beach in California, and it's the perfect spot for ultimate rest and relaxation. With an Old Hollywood vibe, the hotel has art deco cabanas that you can lounge around in between dips in the hot tub. There are tons of hiking trails nearby, along with restaurants, shops, carnival rides at the Santa Monica Pier and so much more.
Rentals for the Desertwave Aesthetic
Desert Dusk
This dreamy desert oasis in Joshua Tree, California, is perfect for a friends and family trip. It has two bedrooms, a spa bath, living room, hot tub and fully equipped kitchen. When you're not relaxing in the beautifully designed home, you can enjoy hikes, nature and stunning desert views. It's the perfect destination to totally unwind.
The Clever Rabbit Joshua Tree @ Park West Entrance
This vacation rental in Joshua Tree, California, is the perfect desert escape. It has crystal clear views of the mountains and tons of Joshua Trees on the property. You can hike, stargaze and lounge around in this rustic desert home that can accommodate four people.
Marriott Desert Springs II Luxury Guest Rooms
This stunning desert spring studio villa in Palm Desert, California, is the perfect destination to retreat to with friends, family or your significant other. It has a king-size bed and a sofa bed, along with a patio that you can sit out and relax on. It's perfect for a weekend desert getaway!
