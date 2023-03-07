HBO Reveals Barry's Fate With Season 4 Teaser

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first three seasons of Barry
It's the beginning of the end—starting now.
Barry will close with its upcoming fourth season, HBO confirmed while sharing the teaser for the final batch of episodes. The clip shows Bill Hader's titular hitman-turned-actor behind bars following the events in the season three finale.
"Mr. Cousineau, what happened back there, I was just trying to protect you," Barry pleads to Henry Winkler's character over a prison phone. "I don't know what people are telling you, but I meant what I said to you. I love you."
Gene cleverly replies, "Barry, I got you." Their interaction comes after the disgraced acting teacher was responsible for Barry finally being caught for killing his girlfriend, Detective Janice Moss (Paula Newsome), among many others.
Set to the tune of "After the Lights Go Out" by The Walker Brothers, the video also features a montage of other fan-favorite characters going on with their lives—including Sarah Goldberg's Sally struggling on-set, Anthony Carrigan's NoHo Hank seemingly heartbroken, Robert Wisdom's Jim Moss mourning his late daughter and even Stephen Root's also-incarcerated Fuches, who is conveniently placed in the same unit as his former protégé.
Barry concludes the teaser bruised and bloodied after an apparent beating, warning an unidentified potential victim, "So help me God, if I get out of here, I'm coming for you."
And scene.
Prior to HBO's confirmation of the news, Winkler dodged rumors the show was ending at the 2023 Golden Globes. "I cannot talk to you about that because they will come and take my grandchildren," he exclusively told Live From E! host Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "They are so strict, I cannot say a word."
Winkler did reveal, however, "I had the honor of being the last shot of the season." (And now series.)
Meanwhile, Hader, who directed all eight episodes of season four, discussed the show's ending with Variety in an interview out March 7, admitting, "a very clear ending presented itself."
"What happens in season four is structurally radical in some ways," he teased. "But it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards."
See how Barry's final act plays out when season four premieres April 16 on HBO.