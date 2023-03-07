HBO Reveals Barry's Fate With Season 4 Teaser

Watch : Will Barry End After Season 4? Henry Winkler Says...

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first three seasons of Barry

It's the beginning of the end—starting now.

Barry will close with its upcoming fourth season, HBO confirmed while sharing the teaser for the final batch of episodes. The clip shows Bill Hader's titular hitman-turned-actor behind bars following the events in the season three finale.

"Mr. Cousineau, what happened back there, I was just trying to protect you," Barry pleads to Henry Winkler's character over a prison phone. "I don't know what people are telling you, but I meant what I said to you. I love you."

Gene cleverly replies, "Barry, I got you." Their interaction comes after the disgraced acting teacher was responsible for Barry finally being caught for killing his girlfriend, Detective Janice Moss (Paula Newsome), among many others.

Set to the tune of "After the Lights Go Out" by The Walker Brothers, the video also features a montage of other fan-favorite characters going on with their lives—including Sarah Goldberg's Sally struggling on-set, Anthony Carrigan's NoHo Hank seemingly heartbroken, Robert Wisdom's Jim Moss mourning his late daughter and even Stephen Root's also-incarcerated Fuches, who is conveniently placed in the same unit as his former protégé.