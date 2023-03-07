Why Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Says She Isn't Interested in Dating Right Now

Watch : Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Wants a "Darker" Season 2

Jenna Ortega doesn't need someone to keep on dancing.

The Wednesday star, 20, recently got candid about her dating life, revealing that she's single.

"I almost don't even find myself interested," Ortega said on the March 6 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, "but I think a big part of it is self-esteem. Like, I don't think I'm ready to be that vulnerable or trusting with someone."

But that's not to say she hasn't given dating a shot in the past. "I was in a relationship for a couple of years," she continued, "but I stopped when things got too hectic."

As the actress put it, "it had nothing to do" with the individual she was seeing but rather she felt like she couldn't manage both a relationship and the demands of her career.

"If there's one thing I'm going to focus on, which is probably something I need to change," Ortega said, "it's gonna be my work."