Pregnant Rihanna's 2023 Oscars Performance Lifted Up Everyone, Including A$AP Rocky

Exactly one month after her showstopping halftime show performance at Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna once again took center stage at the 2023 Oscars on March 12.

The pregnant singer performed her ballad "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is nominated for Best Original Song. The single, which honored the late Chadwick Boseman, earned Rihanna her first Oscar nomination and marked the 35-year-old's first new solo track in six years.

Danai Gurira introduced Rihanna, who wore an original Maison Margiela Artisanal piece covered in diamonds created by John Galliano. Onstage, she was joined by a full orchestra and stood in place for her performance before receiving a cheers of a champagne glass from A$AP Rocky at the end of her song.

Elsewhere in the awards show, Rihanna's Best Original Song competition Sofia Carson and Diane Warren performed "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed "Naatu Naatu" from RRR, and David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu performed "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once.