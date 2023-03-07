Shop These 21 Accessories To Help Make the Most of Your Crew's Music Festival Experience

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Temperatures are creeping up, Daylight Saving is just around the corner (the good one!), and Spring Break plans are being finalized across the country. What I'm saying is: Winter is on its way out, which means Festival Season is on her way in.
What makes a season Festival Season, exactly? Well, astronomers (are they they ones in charge of seasons?) haven't made anything calendar-official, but we all know the basics. It just means Festival Fever is about to sweep the nation.
Whether you're a desert diva or part of a campground coven, you share something with every festival-goer: A love of music, a love of shared experiences, and a love of making the most out of every music festival you attend.
I'm here to help you do that. After all, by the end of March, music fans throughout the country will be looking at weekend after weekend of glorious, multi-day festivals. With that packed calendar comes a lot of needs. In particular, comfort and a way to kill time between sets.
Scroll on for 21 music festival must-haves to keep the good times rolling from headliner to after-party in style.
SUNNYLIFE Vintage Lie-On
Whether you're staying at a place with a pool or just want to take a quick snooze between sets, this inflatable float has your back. Literally.
Joanna Buchanan Palm Tree Bottle Opener
It's easy to remember a cooler. It's even easier to forget what else you need to bring with one. Bust out this bedazzled bottle opener and instantly make new friends.
SantM Monti Weatherproof Boots
The Monti is more than just an accessory: These "weatherproof neoprene sockboots" are c"omplete with a gel-injected footbed and stabilizing cupped block heels," ensuring comfort and stability during long-term wear. During headliner day, for example.
Annie Bing Daria Sunglasses
Crafted from 100% acetate in a universally flattering silhouette, Annie Bing's Daria shades are undeniably, effortlessly cool.
Laguna Beach Textile Company Cabana Beach Towel
For drying off, just looking for a clean place to sit, or emergency sun protection: Folks, I present to you the sophisticated festivalgoer's towel.
Olivia Le Rio Rainbow Bracelet
This beaded bracelet adds a boho-chic pop of color to every look.
Canopy Verde Willoughby Crossbody Bag
Vibrant faux leather ensures this classic carryall transports your essentials while always standing out in the crowd.
Paneros Clothing Luna Bucket Hat
Pastel florals bring a tropical touch to this versatile bucket hat.
Belle & Bloom Just A Dream Croc Sneakers
Not trying to spend the whole day in boots? I got you. These sneakers are made from crocodile-textured leather with a chunky platform for an extra fashion-forward flourish,
SUNNYLIFE Travel Speaker in Tie Dye Sorbet
Petite, portable, and with up to a 2-hour playtime when fully charged, this speaker keeps the good vibes going between acts.
CB Grey Whitney Silk Scarf
An elegant scarf like the Whitney can be repurposed as a hair accessory, necktie, belt, bag accessory, and a thing to wave to find your friends in a crowded spot, just to name a few options.
Dooz What's Your Sign? Socks
Any veteran festival attendee knows that clean socks are a must-have. This pair covers your ankles (bye-bye, sneaky sunburn!) and acts a conversation starter, too.
Define Embroidered Hat
Define hopes this hat reminds you to "navigate the day with purpose." I'm all for that, as well as simple, versatile, and effective sun coverage.
Shapes Studio Everyday Ear Cuff
Sleek yet stylish, these ear cuffs lend texture to every festival look — plus, you don't need pierced ears to rock them.
Ideal Fashions Renata Sunglasses
According to the brand, this pair is scratch- and impact-resistant, and "eliminates 100% of UVA/UVB [rays], harmful blue light, and glares." In other words: They're the perfect sunnies for tucking into your tote ahead of long days spent outdoors.
Porter Blue Apparel Weekender Tote
While on the subject of totes: Here's one that's absolutely worth adding to your ever-growing collection. It's lightweight and oh-so-roomy, which means it's easy to pack in a bigger bag, and even easier to pack up with nearly everything you'd need to spend the day worry-free.
Naiia Violet Bracelet
Bold, sparkly, and stackable, this 14K gold-filled bracelet adds the right amount of glam to any outfit.
Old Soles Patent Shuk Sandals
Whether you're getting a pedicure for the occasion or are just a fan of sturdy sandals, you don't want to miss this pair. They're comfortable and adjustable, which means you can fix them as needed during all-day wear. (Everyone's feet swell! You're not alone!)
Hey Harper Anklet
Anklets just look cool. We all know that. And you don't want to be the only one at the campground not rocking one, so spring for this versatile accessory from cult fave line Hey Harper.
Paint & Petals Maui Canvas Tote
Paint & Petals' canvas tote helps you carry the essentials with feminine flair.
Keith Kelly Primary Fruit Silk Scarf
This 100% silk scarf, which depicts a painting by the creator, infuses everything with color.
