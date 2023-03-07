This Outer Banks Stunt Double Editing Error Is Too Good to Ignore

Watch : Outer Banks Season 3 Cast Picks Their FAVORITE Couple Ship

Warning: This article contains slight spoilers for Outer Banks season three

Outer Banks may have taken its "Pogues for Life" mantra a bit too literally.

That's because an editing error spotted by eagle-eyed fans in season three of the Netflix hit sees two of its 20-something actors replaced by their much older stunt doubles.

A Feb. 24 TikTok video showcases a scene from the second episode where Drew Starkey's Rafe and Madison Bailey's Kie can be seen running from Vaux Hall. Except it cuts to their characters being played by two men—with one appearing much older than the actor, in particular.

While this reaction is probably a step too far, the user captioned the post, "Outer Banks editors need to be fired."

However, this isn't the only editing error to make its way into OBX this season. The show also featured a scene of Jonathan Daviss' Pope and Carlacia Grant's Cleo getting on a motorcycle—only you could spot the difference due to Pope's stunt double's lack of hair compared to Daviss'. The same happened with an instance of Kie and Rudy Pankow's JJ riding a bike with mismatched hair color on the latter as well.