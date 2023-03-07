Here's the Real Story Behind Joe Gorga's Run-In With Teresa Giudice's Ex Joe Giudice

Watch : Melissa Gorga on Teresa Giudice Tension & Joe Giudice Bahamas Run In

Melissa Gorga has entered the chat.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is speaking out after her niece Gia Giudice slammed Joe Gorga for reuniting with her dad Joe Giudice.

In fact, Melissa says it's "sad" anyone—including her family—would think her husband had an ulterior motive for posting a video with sister Teresa Giudice's ex-husband during a recent run-in in the Bahamas amid their ongoing feud.

"He showed up to the hotel we were at, we didn't go look for Joe Giudice," Melissa explained during an exclusive E! News interview on March 6. "He obviously knew what hotel we were at."

Melissa said "Joe Giudice showed up to where we were gambling" and the encounter was entirely "unexpected."

"We were walking into a bar at the same time, and they saw each other," she continued. "Thank god the two of them open arms, hugged it out. No mention of the past, no mention of Teresa, not even one word. No mention of her new man, zero. The two of them talked about what Joe's doing for work, that their fathers both passed away. They haven't seen each other in eight years."