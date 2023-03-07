Here's the Real Story Behind Joe Gorga's Run-In With Teresa Giudice's Ex Joe Giudice

Melissa Gorga has entered the chat.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is speaking out after her niece Gia Giudice slammed Joe Gorga for reuniting with her dad Joe Giudice.
In fact, Melissa says it's "sad" anyone—including her family—would think her husband had an ulterior motive for posting a video with sister Teresa Giudice's ex-husband during a recent run-in in the Bahamas amid their ongoing feud.
"He showed up to the hotel we were at, we didn't go look for Joe Giudice," Melissa explained during an exclusive E! News interview on March 6. "He obviously knew what hotel we were at."
Melissa said "Joe Giudice showed up to where we were gambling" and the encounter was entirely "unexpected."
"We were walking into a bar at the same time, and they saw each other," she continued. "Thank god the two of them open arms, hugged it out. No mention of the past, no mention of Teresa, not even one word. No mention of her new man, zero. The two of them talked about what Joe's doing for work, that their fathers both passed away. They haven't seen each other in eight years."
The Bravo star insisted that despite all their "ups and downs" over the years prior to Joe Giudice's deportation from the U.S., "My husband let it all go, he saw him and he felt like he saw family."
As for any backlash Joe Gorga got from posting the cordial encounter to his Instagram feed, Melissa stated, "Joe's damned if he does, damned if he doesn't."
While the Gorgas have made nice with their former brother-in-law, the same can't be said for their current relationship with Teresa, which has remained strained since Melissa and Joe skipped her August 2022 wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.
When asked if she thinks their family dynamics would be different if she hadn't joined RHONJ in season 3, Malissa stated plainly, "No, I don't."
"I don't think it would be much different," the 43-year-old continued. "There was stuff that happened way before the Housewives of New Jersey even existed. My first couple years of my marriage she was not on the show. It was always a little bit of a bumpy ride. I always saw the tension between brother and sister and even her ex-husband way before The Real Housewives. I kind of entered the family and it was this way."
Now, Melissa just wants to end their bitter feuding. "It's to the point now where it just feels toxic," the reality star added. "I wish her luck, I wish her happiness. I don't think we're going to go to lunch together, but I do want her to be happy.
